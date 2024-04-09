Americans are complaining about always being dehydrated in Europe – 17 sparkling responses

US europe tourism travel

Turns out that some Americans – quite a lot of Americans, actually – think that just being in Europe makes you dehydrated.

We know this because writer @John__Phipps has been writing about it on Twitter.

Interesting: a new and inexplicable folk belief appears to have emerged among Americans that being in Europe makes you somehow dehydrated pic.twitter.com/gUdq82WmZ7 — John Phipps (@John__Phipps) April 7, 2024

And there’s more. Of course there’s more.

It’s genuinely impossible to tell what form of infrastructure or product—belief system perhaps?—is supposedly lacking in ‘Europe’ that means everyone is dehydrated here pic.twitter.com/mJltb1gsE8 — John Phipps (@John__Phipps) April 7, 2024

this is fascinating because “they don’t serve you enough water in europe” seems to be mutating into “europe itself will make you need to drink more water” https://t.co/wncIUzC4g1 — michael wave (@SzMarsupial) April 7, 2024

So @John__Phipps had an entirely reasonable question.

If someone can patiently explain to me what the complaint is here I promise I will listen politely and won’t immediately write back ‘that’s fucking ridiculous’ 🙂 — John Phipps (@John__Phipps) April 7, 2024

And not everyone said the same thing, but quite a few people did, and it was simply sparkling.

1.

They’re walking more than they ever have in their lives at this point. This makes them thirsty — timo (@timo_rf) April 7, 2024

2.

Starting to think some people might be confusing being on holiday and spending all day walking around tourist attractions in the sun while staying in a hotel with ‘being in Europe’ — Jon Stone (@joncstone) April 7, 2024

3.

This is because their trip to Europe is the only time 95% of Americans walk for more than 10 minutes a day. https://t.co/ipU5nz0FQZ — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) April 7, 2024

4.

drinking some wine with dinner every night: man, what is in the air in the country, — michael wave (@SzMarsupial) April 7, 2024

5.

Just like Americans, when I suddenly transition from an almost entirely sedentary lifestyle to walking 10 miles a day I mysteriously develop a wicked thirst. — Keith Taylor (@Mr_KeithTaylor) April 7, 2024

6.

noticed a while ago that americans finally discovered you can drink water instead of mountain dew and now they think they invented it. a weird culture, both omnipresent and expansionist and extremely insular. — Frank Sobotka (@cymrurouge) April 7, 2024

7.

people are not in their cars all the time so have to carry water around, a thought too upsetting for Americans — lawrence dunn (@l_dunn1) April 7, 2024

8.

Think it's as simple as being in a place where they're walking (rather than driving) all the time and a) not being air conditioned during such travel, or b) unwilling to carry water around during the already absurd and onerous task of bipedal locomotion. — The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) April 7, 2024

9.