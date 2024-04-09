Entertainment funny

Move over, Picasso – there’s a new artistic genius in town

Poke Staff. Updated April 9th, 2024

Over on TikTok, there’s a trend for couples to paint each other’s portraits, which sounds a lot like asking for trouble. There’s always going to be one who’s a better painter, or who takes it a bit more seriously.

Kelly Williams and her partner illustrate that point beautifully.

@kellywilliams290 He did me dirty.. #paintyourspouse #datenight ♬ original sound – Kelly Williams185

We notice he didn’t sign his one. Presumably for plausible deniability. TikTok users thought it was hilarious.

He painted Chewbacca.
Guru SHANK REDEMPTION

This woman is so beautiful she’s like a mix of meryl streep and amanda seyfried AND HE DREW HER LIKE THAT.
tinymaggots

Dude painted Rafiki from The Lion King hahaha.
kindafitkindanot

I ain’t laughed that hard in a long time.
Leroy J

The GASP I gusped immediately.
lifra37

Why does it look like he painted a sloth?!
Kim

Would you like my divorce lawyer’s, phone number??
Not Your Mom

Of course, it found its way to Twitter/X where it made its mark all over again.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Although a few people accused the trend of being a vehicle for misogyny, it’s important to remember that no particular gender has the monopoly on incredibly unflattering portraits.

@charliburnett1 POV your partner can actually paint.. #datenightideas ♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

READ MORE

A customer was unhappy with their George Costanza oil painting and it’s our new favourite 1-star review

Source Kelly Williams H/T Lauren Image Screengrab