Move over, Picasso – there’s a new artistic genius in town

Entertainment funny

Over on TikTok, there’s a trend for couples to paint each other’s portraits, which sounds a lot like asking for trouble. There’s always going to be one who’s a better painter, or who takes it a bit more seriously.

Kelly Williams and her partner illustrate that point beautifully.

We notice he didn’t sign his one. Presumably for plausible deniability. TikTok users thought it was hilarious.

He painted Chewbacca.

Guru SHANK REDEMPTION

This woman is so beautiful she’s like a mix of meryl streep and amanda seyfried AND HE DREW HER LIKE THAT.

tinymaggots

Dude painted Rafiki from The Lion King hahaha.

kindafitkindanot

I ain’t laughed that hard in a long time.

Leroy J

The GASP I gusped immediately.

lifra37

Why does it look like he painted a sloth?!

Kim

Would you like my divorce lawyer’s, phone number??

Not Your Mom

Of course, it found its way to Twitter/X where it made its mark all over again.

1.

Literal tears running down my face the second and third time I watched this omg. And the comments : pic.twitter.com/Xp6BZUG21q — Lauren (@LChas22) April 7, 2024

2.

You would not believe the noise I made at a key moment https://t.co/kozdscRiQ5 — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) April 8, 2024

3.

Hang this in the damn Louvre. https://t.co/7NKDOckXQo — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) April 8, 2024

4.

If I don’t have a relationship like this, I don’t want it https://t.co/zhK2gZnUbC — Andy Legon ️‍ (@AndrewLegon) April 8, 2024

5.

This is cinema. — Ethan Campbell (@ProfGawain) April 7, 2024

6.

I was not prepared for his work https://t.co/LVjOuhYwyo — remand chic (@our_jesse) April 8, 2024

7.

I hope they are hanging somewhere in the house side by side. — Flippy (@sillyflippy) April 8, 2024

8.

One of the few TikToks that requires a second watch once you know the plot twist https://t.co/Xh9U7y1JTp — Giant Otter Raiser (@ben_richie) April 8, 2024

9.

Atm, this is one of my fave memes to be fair. https://t.co/2eXBzt8Mp6 — Ross Stevens (@rossstevens_uk) April 8, 2024

Although a few people accused the trend of being a vehicle for misogyny, it’s important to remember that no particular gender has the monopoly on incredibly unflattering portraits.

READ MORE

A customer was unhappy with their George Costanza oil painting and it’s our new favourite 1-star review

Source Kelly Williams H/T Lauren Image Screengrab