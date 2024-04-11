Celebrity Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham’s no-nonsense responses in this old Spice Girls advice column might be the greatest thing she’s ever done

Poke Staff. Updated April 11th, 2024

To the Spice Girls now and this old magazine advice column which has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

It was shared by @JMRGBY_ and it was Victoria Beckham’s responses which particularly caught the eye. And in a career longer and more varied than we could possibly imagine, it might still be the best thing she’s ever done.

And in close-up!

1.

2.

3.

4.

And also this.

Just in case you were wondering.

To conclude …

Source @JMRGBY_