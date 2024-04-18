This innocent-looking food container sent people into a world of street food fury – 13 lip-smacking responses

Life food and drink

At the risk of sounding terminally uncool, the world of street food has slightly passed us by, although we do enjoy a Greggs sausage roll every now and again (what do you mean that doesn’t count?)

Partly – okay then, almost entirely – it’s a cost of living thing, street food not being the cheap(ish) alternative it once was.

And no-one nailed it better than @axelk when he shared this picture and suggested exactly what you’ll be getting in it – and for how much – at a food market.

When you see this container at a food market you know you're gonna be paying £12 for chips with cheese on them pic.twitter.com/srUMV67XgH — Alex Micu (@axelk) April 14, 2024

And it sent people into a world of over-priced street food fury. These people said it best.

1.

Mike’s FILTHY DIRTY fries with LOADED sauce and CHEEKY sriracha with a NAUGHTY unusable wooden spork https://t.co/DC79zpODus — Benedict Townsend (@BenedictTown) April 14, 2024

2.

Purchased from a converted horsebox with a sign that says LOADED or DIRRTY made out letters from old fairground signs. £4 extra for bits of bacon. — Matt Oakley (@MattOakleyMojo) April 14, 2024

3.

Best food comes in these pic.twitter.com/xjvH5oyNy5 — Alex Micu (@axelk) April 14, 2024

4.

“Jerk pot” and it’s bbq chicken on top of fries with sriracha mayo and spring onions. https://t.co/MteJ3OWhVB — NotYamcha (@NotYamYam) April 14, 2024

5.

£12 buys you food in a dog bowl.

£82 buys you food on a roof slate. — Mike Fox (@MikeyFox) April 14, 2024

6.

And they’re always named like cluckfucker 3000 fries https://t.co/du1ae9cFRl — Joe (@joeefoster) April 14, 2024

7.

Kampong glam bazaar with $15 loaded mentaiko fries pairs beautifully with $7 thai milk tea (LITRE size) https://t.co/mWUIRAB2zl — kris (@leequadyew) April 15, 2024

8.

There’s something quite soul crushing about the direction London street food has taken in the last 5 or so years. What were once cheap, unique, and often of varying quality spots succumbed to a relentless succession of ‘Mac Daddies’ and ‘Slut Burgers’ https://t.co/4oeftCQc3L — Don (@monseigneurpiss) April 14, 2024

9.

The Clucking Fuck Menu: MOO MOO FRIES

Cheesy chips

£9 BOMBAY BASTARD

Cheesy chips with paprika

£8.50 THE CLUCKING FUCK

Gochujang fried chicken

£14 FAT DADDY

Buttermilk chicken burger

£15 CHEESY GUNK

A bowl of melted cheese

£6 CHEEZY GUNK

A bowl of melted vegan cheese

£6.50 https://t.co/AvfYOVjHoG — ratcatcher raine (@mmollyraine) April 14, 2024

10.

Oh, but it's chips with cheese and PEPPER and SALT and A LITTLE CHEAP DISGUST SAUCE ON TOP — ⭐Tornado⭐️ (@TornadoTheBrit) April 14, 2024

11.

Shoreditch would break down entirely without these https://t.co/GFDurEdDa2 — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) April 14, 2024

12.

SOMEBODY might be paying £12 for chips with cheese on them, but that somebody is not gonna be me https://t.co/YP3OApqMMw — Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 14, 2024

Something something dirty fries something — Tim Arnold (@jollygoodphotos) April 14, 2024

13.

the death of the polystyrene box in british cuisine, and its consequences has had a disastrou effect on the human race https://t.co/FN0tI6Tmi7 — slop connoisseur (@FEMOIDFURRY) April 14, 2024

Source @axelk Image Unsplash Max van den Oetelaar