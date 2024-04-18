This innocent-looking food container sent people into a world of street food fury – 13 lip-smacking responses
At the risk of sounding terminally uncool, the world of street food has slightly passed us by, although we do enjoy a Greggs sausage roll every now and again (what do you mean that doesn’t count?)
Partly – okay then, almost entirely – it’s a cost of living thing, street food not being the cheap(ish) alternative it once was.
And no-one nailed it better than @axelk when he shared this picture and suggested exactly what you’ll be getting in it – and for how much – at a food market.
When you see this container at a food market you know you're gonna be paying £12 for chips with cheese on them pic.twitter.com/srUMV67XgH
— Alex Micu (@axelk) April 14, 2024
And it sent people into a world of over-priced street food fury. These people said it best.
1.
Mike’s FILTHY DIRTY fries with LOADED sauce and CHEEKY sriracha with a NAUGHTY unusable wooden spork https://t.co/DC79zpODus
— Benedict Townsend (@BenedictTown) April 14, 2024
2.
Purchased from a converted horsebox with a sign that says LOADED or DIRRTY made out letters from old fairground signs. £4 extra for bits of bacon.
— Matt Oakley (@MattOakleyMojo) April 14, 2024
3.
Best food comes in these pic.twitter.com/xjvH5oyNy5
— Alex Micu (@axelk) April 14, 2024
4.
“Jerk pot” and it’s bbq chicken on top of fries with sriracha mayo and spring onions. https://t.co/MteJ3OWhVB
— NotYamcha (@NotYamYam) April 14, 2024
5.
£12 buys you food in a dog bowl.
£82 buys you food on a roof slate.
— Mike Fox (@MikeyFox) April 14, 2024
6.
And they’re always named like cluckfucker 3000 fries https://t.co/du1ae9cFRl
— Joe (@joeefoster) April 14, 2024
7.
Kampong glam bazaar with $15 loaded mentaiko fries pairs beautifully with $7 thai milk tea (LITRE size) https://t.co/mWUIRAB2zl
— kris (@leequadyew) April 15, 2024
8.
There’s something quite soul crushing about the direction London street food has taken in the last 5 or so years. What were once cheap, unique, and often of varying quality spots succumbed to a relentless succession of ‘Mac Daddies’ and ‘Slut Burgers’ https://t.co/4oeftCQc3L
— Don (@monseigneurpiss) April 14, 2024
9.
The Clucking Fuck
Menu:
MOO MOO FRIES
Cheesy chips
£9
BOMBAY BASTARD
Cheesy chips with paprika
£8.50
THE CLUCKING FUCK
Gochujang fried chicken
£14
FAT DADDY
Buttermilk chicken burger
£15
CHEESY GUNK
A bowl of melted cheese
£6
CHEEZY GUNK
A bowl of melted vegan cheese
£6.50 https://t.co/AvfYOVjHoG
— ratcatcher raine (@mmollyraine) April 14, 2024
10.
Oh, but it's chips with cheese and PEPPER and SALT and A LITTLE CHEAP DISGUST SAUCE ON TOP
— ⭐Tornado⭐️ (@TornadoTheBrit) April 14, 2024
11.
Shoreditch would break down entirely without these https://t.co/GFDurEdDa2
— Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) April 14, 2024
12.
SOMEBODY might be paying £12 for chips with cheese on them, but that somebody is not gonna be me https://t.co/YP3OApqMMw
— Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 14, 2024
Something something dirty fries something
— Tim Arnold (@jollygoodphotos) April 14, 2024
13.
the death of the polystyrene box in british cuisine, and its consequences has had a disastrou effect on the human race https://t.co/FN0tI6Tmi7
— slop connoisseur (@FEMOIDFURRY) April 14, 2024
Source @axelk Image Unsplash Max van den Oetelaar