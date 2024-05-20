Either Donald Trump’s teleprompter broke or he was pausing for dramatic effect, but either way it’s a fabulously funny 30 seconds

Politics donald trump

We wouldn’t ordinarily whisk you to the National Rifle Association convention in Texas – not even when Donald Trump was speaking – but there was a most peculiar moment during the once (and future?) president’s speech which has just gone wildly viral.

It’s the moment Trump basically stopped speaking for 30 seconds or so, prompting speculation that his teleprompter had broken down. The alternative – that he actually planned it – is surely even less likely. Isn’t it?

Either way it makes for a very funny 30 seconds …

Trump starts playing QAnon music during his bizarre slur-filled NRA speech pic.twitter.com/tprP3rRxMR — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 18, 2024

If they really did plan that for dramatic effect then they should probably blame a dodgy teleprompter to save their blushes.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

35 seconds! That’s how long Trump froze when his teleprompter stopped scrolling at yesterday’s NRA convention. He can’t think or speak without a teleprompter. All he could do was shake his head in frustration & grimace in embarrassment until it restarted.pic.twitter.com/fmIZpXxKG3 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 19, 2024

Can you imagine if the teleprompter didn’t restart — Brittney (@AZ_Brittney) May 20, 2024

You mean tell me that word salad he tosses out each night is actually on a teleprompter? — Billish the Bassman (@CairoTiger) May 19, 2024

Just how much fun could you have hacking Trump’s teleprompter! You just KNOW he’d read any old shit you put on it! https://t.co/l44P6E4AcL — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) May 20, 2024

I see the RNC lads are claiming that Trump’s 35-second slow reboot /teleprompter shutdown with a QAnon soundtrack was a “dramatic pause”. Just so we’re clear: five seconds is a very dramatic pause. 35 seconds is a fricking intermission. pic.twitter.com/testNdZzOG — Seamus Ryan (@meanderingtripe) May 20, 2024

Trump’s teleprompters go out and he just stands there for a full minute in complete silence, completely paralyzed without them. This would have led every news network in the country if it happened to Biden. https://t.co/eIcIfRixuO — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) May 19, 2024

This is very worrying. Trump did not have the mental acuity to say anything when the teleprompter failed. https://t.co/yUCDv2tvGK — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) May 19, 2024

I’m still cracking up that Donald stood there for 30 seconds glaring and shaking his head at the teleprompter because he didn’t have anything to read last night at the NRA endorsement event. Bro obviously doesn’t have any original thoughts to share. pic.twitter.com/mghM7VxqUO — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 19, 2024

Source @BidenHQ