Whoever just owned Boris ‘no ID’ Johnson over at Domino’s Pizza, take the rest of the week off

The jury is still out on whether Boris Johnson deliberately forgot his ID when he went to vote to get a bit of attention, or whether he really is even more spectacularly stupid than you already thought he was.

Epic incompetence, sincere belief that rules don’t apply to him or desperate attention-seeking? It’s like he never went away. pic.twitter.com/PolQZQZNQw — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) May 2, 2024

We’ve rounded up all of our favourite responses here, and a very satisfying read it is too.

And we mention it again because the former PM just got royally owned by Domino’s Pizza and if there’s ever an indication of where Johnson stands right now in the national firmament, this is surely it.

just had Boris Johnson come in and try and vote — Domino’s Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) May 2, 2024

Ooof.

And it’s not the first time Domino’s has done this sort of thing. Remember this?

Keep on delivering, Domino’s.

Whoever wrote this tweet deserves a pay increase. — Michael Angus (@MichaelNAngus) May 2, 2024

He wanted to see what delivery looks like. — Dorothy Darling (@Dotdarling68) May 2, 2024

Check your walk in fridge. He might still be there — Dan Dawson (@Dawesomedawson) May 2, 2024

To conclude …

Source @Dominos_UK