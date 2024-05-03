Twitter boris johnson elections

Whoever just owned Boris ‘no ID’ Johnson over at Domino’s Pizza, take the rest of the week off

Poke Staff. Updated May 3rd, 2024

The jury is still out on whether Boris Johnson deliberately forgot his ID when he went to vote to get a bit of attention, or whether he really is even more spectacularly stupid than you already thought he was.

We’ve rounded up all of our favourite responses here, and a very satisfying read it is too.

And we mention it again because the former PM just got royally owned by Domino’s Pizza and if there’s ever an indication of where Johnson stands right now in the national firmament, this is surely it.

Ooof.

And it’s not the first time Domino’s has done this sort of thing. Remember this?

Keep on delivering, Domino’s.

To conclude …

Source @Dominos_UK