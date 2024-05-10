Entertainment BBC nostalgia

Judith Chalmers’ 1960 news interview with a schoolgirl who was arrested in East Germany is accidental British comedy

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 10th, 2024

When 16-year-old Vanessa Clark from Kent accidentally crossed the border from West Germany to East Germany in 1960, her story made the news.

A very young Judith Chalmers, who would go on to be the (tanned) face of Wish You Were Here, the long-running holiday review programme, was the reporter sent by the BBC to get her story.

It’s all very 1960s …and as stereotypically British as it gets.

“Well, we were each put separately for half an hour in a dark cellar. But apart from that, there was nothing to complain about.”

The whole thing made quite an impression on Twitter/X.

