Judith Chalmers’ 1960 news interview with a schoolgirl who was arrested in East Germany is accidental British comedy

When 16-year-old Vanessa Clark from Kent accidentally crossed the border from West Germany to East Germany in 1960, her story made the news.

A very young Judith Chalmers, who would go on to be the (tanned) face of Wish You Were Here, the long-running holiday review programme, was the reporter sent by the BBC to get her story.

It’s all very 1960s …and as stereotypically British as it gets.

#OnThisDay 1960: A British schoolgirl cheerily told Judith Chalmers about her holiday, which involved accidentally getting arrested in East Germany. pic.twitter.com/rxVBeU1Psb — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) May 9, 2024

“Well, we were each put separately for half an hour in a dark cellar. But apart from that, there was nothing to complain about.”

The whole thing made quite an impression on Twitter/X.

Enid Blyton’s Two Get Arrested in Post War East Germany. “It was all a trifle silly but the soldiers were terrifically welcoming and we all played table tennis and drank lashings of ginger beer! Of course, there was a terrible fuss at the consul, which was frightfully amusing.” https://t.co/JT29ughA9N — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) May 9, 2024

This is amazing, it’s hard to believe it’s not a comedy sketch. https://t.co/bo2eRUGpc7 — Alison Drury (@alisondrury) May 9, 2024

This is fantastic https://t.co/Imw8PAaqLZ — Andrew Copson (@andrewcopson) May 9, 2024

Classic British understatement here https://t.co/Utk63MVX7o — Signe Johansen (@SigneSJohansen) May 9, 2024

…then home for tea and jam sandwiches. — Michaela Power (@MsMichaelaPower) May 9, 2024

Probably the most British reaction you could ever have to being held by East German police. They kept her in a dark cellar, but “apart from that, there wasn’t much to complain about.” Keep calm and carry on, and all that… https://t.co/wGesjFxTjw — Jenni Graham (@_JenniGraham) May 9, 2024

I’d love to know what this woman went on to do. She’s brilliant! https://t.co/FhFEsjGBMg — Chris Norton (@OrangSoul) May 9, 2024

This is brilliant. Such sangfroid. https://t.co/2Kq14lZix4 — Selina Street (@SelinaStreet100) May 9, 2024

We’ll just leave this here.

Definitely a spy though https://t.co/i9wn11zDX9 — Michael (@Michael_Dunn4) May 9, 2024

