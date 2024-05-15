Entertainment comebacks doctor who

This bigoted ‘libertarian’ won’t watch Doctor Who anymore and was owned into the next dimension

Poke Staff. Updated May 15th, 2024

We have to confess we haven’t come across David Atherton before but by all accounts he’s all for freedom in any form – free speech, free markets, freedom to smoke, and he writes for something called the European Conservative. Nice.

And we mention him because he’s also free to share his opinions about the new incarnation of Doctor Who – obviously – and this is what he said about it.

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

… this one surely said it best.

Boom.

To conclude.

And if you want to catch up with the great Ncuti Gatwa and fabulous Millie Gibson in the new series of Doctor Who – go on Dave, give it a try! – find it here.

