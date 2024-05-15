This bigoted ‘libertarian’ won’t watch Doctor Who anymore and was owned into the next dimension

Entertainment comebacks doctor who

We have to confess we haven’t come across David Atherton before but by all accounts he’s all for freedom in any form – free speech, free markets, freedom to smoke, and he writes for something called the European Conservative. Nice.

And we mention him because he’s also free to share his opinions about the new incarnation of Doctor Who – obviously – and this is what he said about it.

The BBC just does not learn. Dr Who is now an African homosexual & because I refuse to watch, I can't confirm if the song & dance routine was a part of the show. Please advise. The show, with the BBC deserves to die in the dark. pic.twitter.com/L656e4VYJr — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) May 13, 2024

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

So what if the Doctor is played by a black LGBT man? You’re deliberately shielding yourself from one of the greatest Doctor performances you’ll ever see because the man isn’t the same skin colour as his predecessors. Grow up. https://t.co/Kane3lNrQd — Jenny (@DimensionsInJen) May 13, 2024

Please, do enlighten us about the appearance and customs of the indigenous people of Gallifrey. https://t.co/Pvyk9GgES0 — Mark Sweep (@riffraffhands) May 15, 2024

This scene is peak and the fact it pisses off bigots like you just makes me love it more. I hope RTD makes it even more gay going forward. https://t.co/Df99PkCBAs — The Horror Guru (@TheHorrorGuru) May 13, 2024

As someone who spent their formative years watching Peter Davison wander about like a posh boy who's been refused entry to a cricket ground, I thought this was bloody marvellous. If you hate it, maybe watch something you do like instead. https://t.co/9cZqYMdam1 — Kelly Welles @kellywelles.bsky.social (@kelly_welles) May 13, 2024

You can come from another planet, have two hearts, traverse space and time in a telephone box whilst battling aliens that eat souls…….but you can’t be black or gay, because that’s just unbelievable! https://t.co/NiJyKNSsMo — Andy Conway Morris (@andymoz78) May 15, 2024

The programme doesn’t really appeal to me any more but “Dr Who is now an African homosexual” is the kind of spluttering old colonel bigotry that’s so old-fashioned it’s hilarious https://t.co/Z7JKdPyn7R — Van (@hellothisisivan) May 15, 2024

It's hard to believe that, in 2024, the BBC can be accused of not being white and heterosexual enough for some people. And also that several thousand people "like" outrageous bigotry such as this. I think #DoctorWho is probably better off without you. https://t.co/qzhD7ga1RG — Mark (@marcouk73) May 15, 2024

"Dr Who is now an African homosexual" is a line of comedy, worthy of a cantankerous old halfwit of a character who launches into absurdly bigoted tirades while everyone rolls their eyes and the audience titters over just how silly this backwards fart can be https://t.co/dl5n2u5Voj — Rob (@rob_heighton) May 13, 2024

Man who believes in freedom of speech doesn't like it when the BBC puts out material he doesn't agree with. https://t.co/tr73cKCz55 — Didymus Holmes (@DidymusBrush) May 15, 2024

… this one surely said it best.

David, i feel as if it might be slightly weirder if a regenerating extraterrestrial for whom physical form has no boundaries, kept reincarnating as RADA trained straight white man. https://t.co/5J80inrRRL — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) May 15, 2024

Boom.

To conclude.

And if you want to catch up with the great Ncuti Gatwa and fabulous Millie Gibson in the new series of Doctor Who – go on Dave, give it a try! – find it here.

READ MORE

Piers Morgan appeared to mock ‘Baby Reindeer’ Fiona Harvey’s £250 Talk TV appearance fee and these 6 people surely said it best