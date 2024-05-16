Laurence Fox compared himself to James Bond and it was a licence for ridicule – 23 funniest film jokes

Twitter james bond Laurence fox

As we’ve already mentioned elsewhere in these pages, Laurence Fox is in America playing with guns.

We know this because he’s been sharing countless pictures and videos of him on shooting ranges and the like, and it’s just as impressive as you imagine it’s going to be.

God, guns and bibles. Yee haw! pic.twitter.com/TO31LSyoLj — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) May 14, 2024

We mention it again because of one particular photo (and caption) which caught people’s attention.

Fox. Laurence Fox. ⁦@LozzaFox⁩ (I love introducing people to the joys of self-protection.) pic.twitter.com/QgzfG6E6qQ — Larry Alex Taunton (@LarryTaunton) May 14, 2024

And also …

I think the Bond job is pretty much in the bag at this juncture. pic.twitter.com/H3OJUxsZUD — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) May 15, 2024

And while he obviously wasn’t being serious (surely best to never second guess?) it was the perfect hook for a whole bunch of Bond related (and occasionally not Bond-related) pisstakes and very funny and inventive they were too.

These 23 were oh-oh-fabulous.

View to a Shill pic.twitter.com/gzGJWAqaYt — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 15, 2024

“I know what you’re thinking … did he lose 6 libel cases or only 5 …” https://t.co/RLRopEZBHr — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) May 15, 2024

Gunfight at Oh Mate Corrall. pic.twitter.com/Du9RllNuYA — Paul Bloomfield (@AdolphusSpriggs) May 15, 2024

Are you talking to me? Are you talking to ME? There’s no one else here. Not since the wife and kids left pic.twitter.com/mwhifqKNFd — Matthew Fellows (@fattmellows) May 15, 2024

The Wife Who Left Me pic.twitter.com/XUWUQ7SDY6 — Dan (@leathergregory) May 15, 2024

The Bourne With A Silver Spoon In His Fucking Gob Identity pic.twitter.com/eWn1msL721 — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) May 15, 2024

Live and let libel. — jimmy lawless (@jimmytheweed33) May 15, 2024

