Weird World crime

Crime doesn’t pay – especially if you do it like these smugglers who failed Watermelon 101

Poke Staff. Updated August 6th, 2025

We’ve seen some bizarre things that people have tried to smuggle through customs – live turtles and snakes, expensive cuts of meat, and cash baked into cakes, for a start.

Customs officers use sophisticated instruments, including the incredible noses of sniffer dogs, to track down hidden drugs, which have been found in such unlikely places as a Mr Potato Head, a miniature football table, and breast implants – but we suspect it was the eyes of the officers that first tipped them off to this haul, uncovered in California last year.

This news report has to be seen to be believed. Watch to 25 seconds for a bonus.

Watermelon, celery and meth? That’s quite the addition to your 5-a-day.

Here’s what people thought of the fake watermelons.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

James Billingham probably hit on the crux of the matter.

READ MORE

Man tries to smuggle turtle onto plane by hiding it in a KFC Burger

Source ABC7 Image US Customs and Border Protection