Crime doesn’t pay – especially if you do it like these smugglers who failed Watermelon 101

We’ve seen some bizarre things that people have tried to smuggle through customs – live turtles and snakes, expensive cuts of meat, and cash baked into cakes, for a start.

Customs officers use sophisticated instruments, including the incredible noses of sniffer dogs, to track down hidden drugs, which have been found in such unlikely places as a Mr Potato Head, a miniature football table, and breast implants – but we suspect it was the eyes of the officers that first tipped them off to this haul, uncovered in California last year.

Customs officers in California seize $5M worth of methamphetamine disguised as watermelons https://t.co/PtvBglNc35 pic.twitter.com/2brZgHqQ6d — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 27, 2024

This news report has to be seen to be believed. Watch to 25 seconds for a bonus.

Watermelon, celery and meth? That’s quite the addition to your 5-a-day.

Here’s what people thought of the fake watermelons.

1.

This is why you should always hire union Props people https://t.co/n9GIAPWS4U — Mick (@MickerSticker) August 27, 2024

2.

how could they tell https://t.co/bAXGtksOMD — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) August 28, 2024

3.

You’re telling me that’s NOT a watermelon? pic.twitter.com/9LO51dQYnq — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) August 27, 2024

4.

Threw some wrapping paper around the shit & called it a day — RJay (@9FourTil) August 27, 2024

5.

"Disguised" in the same way that I am "disguised" as Beyonce. https://t.co/y7Bn63zvZE — Josephine Liptrott (@Jo_Liptrott) August 28, 2024

6.

this is what my art class projects looked like which is why i became an accountant https://t.co/Jbvh8nUqiU — crimson, cpa (@crimson_cpa) August 27, 2024

7.

The idea that a bunch of cartel guys went and bought art supplies and decorated these is very funny to me Like painting a bit, taking a step back, and being like, “What you think vato? That look like a watermelon or what?” https://t.co/Mxd5F9sgT1 — shaunak godkhindi (@ShaunakIsCool) August 27, 2024

8.

It's like that that show where everything is cake, but it's meth. — @RoseInWanderland (@RoseInWanderla1) August 27, 2024

9.

Like the time a kid in my neighborhood went as a California Raisin for Halloween but it was just a trash bag? — Dystopian Revelry (@jacaphene) August 27, 2024

10.

11.

Is the disguise in the room with us? — Vybz Koitus (@itti_bitty) August 28, 2024

12.

What gave it away?! — Zack Chibane (@Zack_Chibane) August 27, 2024

James Billingham probably hit on the crux of the matter.

Ironically it'd take some pretty heavy sustained meth usage to be fooled by the "disguise" https://t.co/Al0W4aQooY — James Billingham (@oolon) August 28, 2024

