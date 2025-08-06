Crime doesn’t pay – especially if you do it like these smugglers who failed Watermelon 101
We’ve seen some bizarre things that people have tried to smuggle through customs – live turtles and snakes, expensive cuts of meat, and cash baked into cakes, for a start.
Customs officers use sophisticated instruments, including the incredible noses of sniffer dogs, to track down hidden drugs, which have been found in such unlikely places as a Mr Potato Head, a miniature football table, and breast implants – but we suspect it was the eyes of the officers that first tipped them off to this haul, uncovered in California last year.
Customs officers in California seize $5M worth of methamphetamine disguised as watermelons https://t.co/PtvBglNc35 pic.twitter.com/2brZgHqQ6d
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 27, 2024
This news report has to be seen to be believed. Watch to 25 seconds for a bonus.
Watermelon, celery and meth? That’s quite the addition to your 5-a-day.
Here’s what people thought of the fake watermelons.
1.
This is why you should always hire union Props people https://t.co/n9GIAPWS4U
— Mick (@MickerSticker) August 27, 2024
2.
how could they tell https://t.co/bAXGtksOMD
— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) August 28, 2024
3.
You’re telling me that’s NOT a watermelon? pic.twitter.com/9LO51dQYnq
— Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) August 27, 2024
4.
Threw some wrapping paper around the shit & called it a day
— RJay (@9FourTil) August 27, 2024
5.
"Disguised" in the same way that I am "disguised" as Beyonce. https://t.co/y7Bn63zvZE
— Josephine Liptrott (@Jo_Liptrott) August 28, 2024
6.
this is what my art class projects looked like which is why i became an accountant https://t.co/Jbvh8nUqiU
— crimson, cpa (@crimson_cpa) August 27, 2024
7.
The idea that a bunch of cartel guys went and bought art supplies and decorated these is very funny to me
Like painting a bit, taking a step back, and being like, “What you think vato? That look like a watermelon or what?” https://t.co/Mxd5F9sgT1
— shaunak godkhindi (@ShaunakIsCool) August 27, 2024
8.
It's like that that show where everything is cake, but it's meth.
— @RoseInWanderland (@RoseInWanderla1) August 27, 2024
9.
Like the time a kid in my neighborhood went as a California Raisin for Halloween but it was just a trash bag?
— Dystopian Revelry (@jacaphene) August 27, 2024
10.
Disguised https://t.co/SrrFCI9KTH pic.twitter.com/1ZZIv43AZh
— Kris (@5kl) August 27, 2024
11.
Is the disguise in the room with us?
— Vybz Koitus (@itti_bitty) August 28, 2024
12.
What gave it away?!
— Zack Chibane (@Zack_Chibane) August 27, 2024
James Billingham probably hit on the crux of the matter.
Ironically it'd take some pretty heavy sustained meth usage to be fooled by the "disguise" https://t.co/Al0W4aQooY
— James Billingham (@oolon) August 28, 2024
