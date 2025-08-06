Trump said CNN were going ‘crazy’ about how well his polling was doing and their brutal fact check was a proper bodyslam

US CNN donald trump

There are two ways of looking at the polls measuring how popular Donald Trump is doing.

You can either look at the numbers, obviously, or do what the president does and just make up your own.

It was with the popularity – or otherwise – of his second administration that Trump quoted ‘Harry Emden’ on CNN who he said was going crazy about just how well he was doing.

So CNN invited Harry Emden – actually, Harry Emten – back on the network to explain just how well Trump was doing, beginning with the clip in which he made his false claims, and we love simply everything about it.

Trump saying he has the best poll numbers he’s ever had citing “Harry Emden” on CNN Harry Enten response: If we are comparing him to other presidents at this point in their presidencies, he is the second lowest on record compared only to himself. pic.twitter.com/LpeAAZUFo4 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 6, 2025

Boom.

The dumb fuck probably thinks poll numbers work like a golf score. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) August 6, 2025

Trump is the 2nd lowest on record. He’s only better than Richard Nixon, per Harry “Emden.” https://t.co/4L1tLkgxHD — Deanna (@deanna504) August 6, 2025

Only to himself.

Amazing. He’s got the top two spots!! — DroppinGems (@RealDroppinGems) August 6, 2025

I had a hairy emden when I was going through puberty and the kids all made fun of me. — Bruce Crossing (@MiMagaWatch) August 5, 2025

Congrats to Trump for setting the record… for his own lowest approval. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) August 6, 2025

CNN has been honestly reporting trump’s abysmal poll numbers. He acts like we don’t have evidence of his mistakes and mismanagement. — Anna Baxter ✌ (@MsAnnaBaxter) August 5, 2025

