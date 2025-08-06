US CNN donald trump

Trump said CNN were going ‘crazy’ about how well his polling was doing and their brutal fact check was a proper bodyslam

John Plunkett. Updated August 6th, 2025

There are two ways of looking at the polls measuring how popular Donald Trump is doing.

You can either look at the numbers, obviously, or do what the president does and just make up your own.

It was with the popularity – or otherwise – of his second administration that Trump quoted ‘Harry Emden’ on CNN who he said was going crazy about just how well he was doing.

So CNN invited Harry Emden – actually, Harry Emten – back on the network to explain just how well Trump was doing, beginning with the clip in which he made his false claims, and we love simply everything about it.

Boom.

Source @Acyn