‘What’s a 90s/2000s trend that would baffle kids today?’ – 17 things from the recent past that would bamboozle Gen Z
The turn of the millennium may not feel that long ago if you can remember it, but things have changed a lot since then.
Gone are the fads and fashions that defined the era, and a whole generation has grown up without the very things lots of people took for granted. This prompted ToeKnown9863 to head over to r/AskReddit and pose this burning question:
‘What’s a 90s/2000s trend that would baffle kids today?’
Hold on to your Tamagothis, these are the top replies…
1.
‘Buying a magazine to know what will be on TV this week’
-Parallel-Unicorn
2.
‘Taking out the cigarette lighter in the car and plugging in a portable cd player with that corded cassette tape thing.’
-UntroubledVagrant
3.
‘Buying ringtones.’
-overfiend1976
4.
‘A book with everyone’s phone number and address delivered yearly.’
-CharonNixHydra
5.
‘Be kind rewind. In the same vein, going to rent a video and hoping they had a copy left.
‘Not able to be on the phone and the internet at the same time.
‘Internet “time” coming via CDs in the mail.’
-HeadFit2660
6.
‘Riding to a friend’s house to see if they could hang out. No? Ok, I’ll start my 2 mile bike ride back home to find something else to do.’
-ColdIndependence5820
7.
‘Having to wait a week for photos to be processed and printed and only getting 10. Most of them unidentifiable.
Excited to have that one good picture that’s slightly blurry.’
-Lia_Delphine
8.
‘Downloading music off limewire to iTunes, running to Walmart while it downloads, buying blank CDs and then burning them once it’s downloaded. Then trying to think of a cool name for your new CD’
-mostdope28
9.
‘Encarta & other PC encyclopedias’
-shifty350