‘What’s a 90s/2000s trend that would baffle kids today?’ – 17 things from the recent past that would bamboozle Gen Z

Round Ups Ask Reddit

The turn of the millennium may not feel that long ago if you can remember it, but things have changed a lot since then.

Gone are the fads and fashions that defined the era, and a whole generation has grown up without the very things lots of people took for granted. This prompted ToeKnown9863 to head over to r/AskReddit and pose this burning question:

‘What’s a 90s/2000s trend that would baffle kids today?’

Hold on to your Tamagothis, these are the top replies…

1.

‘Buying a magazine to know what will be on TV this week’

-Parallel-Unicorn

2.

‘Taking out the cigarette lighter in the car and plugging in a portable cd player with that corded cassette tape thing.’

-UntroubledVagrant

3.

‘Buying ringtones.’

-overfiend1976

4.

‘A book with everyone’s phone number and address delivered yearly.’

-CharonNixHydra

5.

‘Be kind rewind. In the same vein, going to rent a video and hoping they had a copy left.

‘Not able to be on the phone and the internet at the same time.

‘Internet “time” coming via CDs in the mail.’

-HeadFit2660

6.

‘Riding to a friend’s house to see if they could hang out. No? Ok, I’ll start my 2 mile bike ride back home to find something else to do.’

-ColdIndependence5820

7.

‘Having to wait a week for photos to be processed and printed and only getting 10. Most of them unidentifiable.

Excited to have that one good picture that’s slightly blurry.’

-Lia_Delphine

8.

‘Downloading music off limewire to iTunes, running to Walmart while it downloads, buying blank CDs and then burning them once it’s downloaded. Then trying to think of a cool name for your new CD’

-mostdope28

9.

‘Encarta & other PC encyclopedias’

-shifty350