A woman opened her homemade wine from more than year ago and it’s an explosively funny 22 seconds
Here’s a salutary lesson for home brewers everywhere, a video that’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter and may very well be the funniest 22 seconds you spend today.
Tasting homemade wine made over a year. pic.twitter.com/XYI4qfd7Zz
— Figen (@TheFigen_) May 15, 2024
Oof.
Kids, that's why you don't skip your microbiology classes! https://t.co/D0ACbQ7NBb
— Pedro Leão (@Leao_pel) May 16, 2024
A lesson in fermentation. https://t.co/VbQilWJmNv
— Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) May 16, 2024
I can’t stop watching and laughing. https://t.co/PxtdJmWrVd
— CuriousClare (@clare_curious) May 16, 2024
. I was going to say it’s like…. no I can’t. https://t.co/y9HftnOTS1
— Kiwifunknuckle (@KiwiFunknuckle) May 16, 2024
And finally …
In fairness, she does get some in the glass. pic.twitter.com/osleLP7Tta
— Moog (@a_toots) May 16, 2024
