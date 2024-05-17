Videos wtf

A woman opened her homemade wine from more than year ago and it’s an explosively funny 22 seconds

John Plunkett. Updated May 17th, 2024

Here’s a salutary lesson for home brewers everywhere, a video that’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter and may very well be the funniest 22 seconds you spend today.

Oof.

And finally …

Source @TheFigen_