An American couldn’t believe that anyone would call this a ‘chicken burger’ and ended up battered – 13 delicious takedowns

US food and drink

Time now to return to the yawning cultural divide that exists between the United States and, well, basically the whole of the rest of the world.

And this time the topic up for debate is burgers. Specifically, chicken burgers, and whether this is – or isn’t – one.

The image went viral after it was shared by American – at least, we think he’s American – @PortlyNord who’s convinced it isn’t. So much so that he said this.

Learned today that Aussies call this a "chicken burger" and about had aneurysm pic.twitter.com/EP39OUG5Wz — Riskij Flâneur (@PortlyNord) May 15, 2024

And it prompted quite the debate, as you’ve probably already guessed by now. And these people surely said it best.

It’s bizarre how mad Americans get when they discover everyone else in the entire world calls something a more sensible name. https://t.co/X0gJYeLBA2 — stone cold (@largacty1) May 16, 2024

In what world is chicken burger more sensible than chicken sandwich. — A Bottle of Ranch Dressing (@Ratburn_the_Red) May 17, 2024

This one — stone cold (@largacty1) May 17, 2024

… what else would you call it https://t.co/3MzJvFltvp — keewa (@keewa) May 16, 2024

Americans insist they should be called chicken sandwiches, which is clearly nonsense because no one's cutting those things into triangles for the lunch box — Marc panicpanic.bsky.social (@_panicpanic) May 16, 2024

Talking of which …

we define 'burger' by the preparation of the meat and not the bread/bun. a chicken burger would have a ground and cooked patty, to us this is a sandwich — Truex (@Truexyz) May 16, 2024

Hmmm.

ok yankee what do you call this https://t.co/yJW5rdXTFg pic.twitter.com/808zAZHBeG — Lucy (@LucyXIV) May 17, 2024

And also these. All these!

nothing can unite our country quite like collective opprobrium at degenerate seppos with the audacity to define a burger by the meat and not the bun while pointing to a beef patty and calling it ham https://t.co/JAgOHzSmEM — pj harvey keitel (@BenjaminMillar) May 17, 2024

Yankees will really call the main course of a meal the "entrée" and then post a picture of something that is unmistakably a burger and go "wow these weird foreigners call this a burger, wild" https://t.co/STjwfWw6HV — Bob (@Bob247874) May 17, 2024

It's easy to laugh at this tweet, but this shouldn't be funny. Americans only start arguments about burger when they're very distressed https://t.co/Woz7YIRWKX — Rob (@rob_heighton) May 17, 2024

This person was particularly straight talking.

You stupid cunts call this a pie https://t.co/bVd6UVSnVp pic.twitter.com/U9VDZWFPLK — Fiat Multipla (@smatt1616) May 17, 2024

Not sure about the language but it’s a fair point.

A particularly enjoyable genre of tweets is Americans choosing to die on a hill and discovering *the literal whole rest of the world* does things differently. https://t.co/RE3lpx9lju — Dr Susie Maidment (@Tweetisaurus) May 16, 2024

Last word – because we’re kind that way – to the original poster.

For all the degenerates saying "it's on a burger bun so it's a burger" pic.twitter.com/7mcIFiqGU0 — Riskij Flâneur (@PortlyNord) May 16, 2024

Until next time, America!

Source @PortlyNord