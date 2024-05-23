Politics election euros Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak asked Welsh voters if they were looking forward to the football but Wales didn’t qualify and it’s a mega cringe for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated May 23rd, 2024

First day proper of Rishi Sunak on the general election campaign trail and it’s going just as well as his launch did outside 10 Downing Street on Wednesday.

It’s fair to say he’s not exactly a natural when it comes to meeting people worth less than several hundred million pounds.

First off there was this bizarre bit of campaigning which really tickled people.

And then – even better – was the moment he asked voters in Wales if they were looking forward to the football. Except Wales didn’t qualify for this summer’s Euros, having lost on penalties to Ukraine in the playoffs.

The PM was visiting brewery staff in Barry, south Wales, and asked if they were looking forward to ‘all the football’ later this summer. And that noise you can hear is the entire internet cringing itself inside out.

Oh dear.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

To conclude …

To conclude.

And also this!

Brian Cox responded to Rishi Sunak’s epic election launch fail and things got even better

Source @ITVNewsPolitics