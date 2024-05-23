Rishi Sunak asked Welsh voters if they were looking forward to the football but Wales didn’t qualify and it’s a mega cringe for the ages

Politics election euros Rishi Sunak

First day proper of Rishi Sunak on the general election campaign trail and it’s going just as well as his launch did outside 10 Downing Street on Wednesday.

It’s fair to say he’s not exactly a natural when it comes to meeting people worth less than several hundred million pounds.

First off there was this bizarre bit of campaigning which really tickled people.

I cannot. Stop. Laughing. “So, now, those of you you have young kids, or even if you have just an ear infection… erm” @AccidentalP pic.twitter.com/MYcUeCwi3s — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 23, 2024

And then – even better – was the moment he asked voters in Wales if they were looking forward to the football. Except Wales didn’t qualify for this summer’s Euros, having lost on penalties to Ukraine in the playoffs.

The PM was visiting brewery staff in Barry, south Wales, and asked if they were looking forward to ‘all the football’ later this summer. And that noise you can hear is the entire internet cringing itself inside out.

‘Are you looking forward to all the football?’@RishiSunak asks voters in Wales, before one person points out Wales didn’t qualify for the euros pic.twitter.com/Vl8rLqKEEM — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) May 23, 2024

Oh dear.

Rishi Sunak taking a brave approach to small talk at a brewery in Wales. He asked workers if they’re looking forward to ‘all the football’. One quickly pointed out that Wales haven’t qualified for the Euros pic.twitter.com/kiHRxNVipe — Tom Larkin (@TomLarkinSky) May 23, 2024

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

There it is. Literally day one of the camaign, failing to organise a piss-up in a brewery. https://t.co/07SSzlClld — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) May 23, 2024

2.

We really are in for a fun six weeks. https://t.co/2qUwgEszg7 — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) May 23, 2024

3.

4.

Honestly would be best for all the other parties to say and do absolutely nothing for six weeks, go on holiday even. I’m confident the Tories would get their MP tally down to single digits all by themselves. https://t.co/hRzfeCps6W — Brendan May (@bmay) May 23, 2024

5.

This woman physically personifying the entire nation’s interest in Sunak’s campaign pic.twitter.com/E05TMfdj5s — David (@Zero_4) May 23, 2024

6.

7.

Someone is going to have to start a thread of election ooofs https://t.co/QiFdTA4FQS — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) May 23, 2024

8.

9.

This is going to be a long six weeks. https://t.co/bOHzQK7rB6 pic.twitter.com/et6XVtPzMP — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 23, 2024

To conclude …

To conclude.

I think we can say with some confidence that we've barely scratched the surface of how badly Rishi is going to fall apart on the campaign trail as he comes into contact with voters and tries to act like a real boy. https://t.co/TJpJ7EN5vV — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) May 23, 2024

And also this!

READ MORE

Brian Cox responded to Rishi Sunak’s epic election launch fail and things got even better

Source @ITVNewsPolitics