The Globe asked people for their favourite Shakespeare quotes and these 21 funny fakes are a comedy of errors

Even if you don’t know you know a William Shakespeare quote, you know a William Shakespeare quote.

As well as the obvious things, like Hamlet‘s ‘To be or not to be’ soliloquy, or Richard III‘s “A horse! a horse! My kingdom for a horse!”, there are the things people say all the time that are part of the Bard’s legacy, such as –

‘Wild goose chase’ ‘The green-eyed monster’ ‘It’s Greek to me’ ‘Break the ice’ ‘I will wear my heart upon my sleeve’

Over on Twitter/X, The Globe Theatre wanted people to share their favourite quotes from the main man.

What's your favourite Shakespeare quote of all time? ✨ — Shakespeare’s Globe (@The_Globe) May 21, 2024

Many people did exactly what was asked.

"There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy" – Hamlet Act 1 Scene 5 — KXPriestess84 (@KXPriestess) May 21, 2024

"The fool doth think he is wise, but the wise man knows himself to be a fool.”

― As You Like It — Melike (@MelikeEcin) May 21, 2024

"We are such stuff as dreams are made on; and our little life is rounded with a sleep." — George Minister (@juddmin) May 21, 2024

Others took a more light-hearted approach. These were our favourites.

"Pursued by a what?? And we get this 'bear' from where exactly Will?" https://t.co/rx04HPWOou pic.twitter.com/Fmq5UCa7dP — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) May 25, 2024

"… You'd better hope and pray

That you make it safe

Back to your own world" https://t.co/VPGZ0kJCXd — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) May 24, 2024

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, I am begging of thee, pray steal not my swain. https://t.co/ukPZ5JbXN8 — Joanne Limburg (@JoanneLimburg) May 27, 2024

‘Some motherfuckers are always trying to ice skate uphill.’

– King Lear https://t.co/DNehLOAasI — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) May 25, 2024

Prithee my liege, what night is binnes? https://t.co/Mc3yqDUl3c — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) May 24, 2024

I’ve always admired Shakespeare in his teenage era, so I’d go with one of these… “All that glisters is not goals” “As You, like, Like It” “To even, or can’t even, that is the question” “To-morrow, and to-morrow, and to-morrow… really I'll do it tomorrow. Or the day after” https://t.co/yYzLNxCKPL — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) May 25, 2024

Thou wast worketh as a maiden in a cocktail tavern, when I met thou https://t.co/D4I5BBtyqo — trouteyes (@trouteyes) May 26, 2024

