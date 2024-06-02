‘What has gotten better in the UK in the last 10 years?’ – 18 favourite suggestions

Life r/AskReddit

Over on r/AskUK, tyler-the-theatre asked –

“What has gotten better in the UK in the last 10 years?”

Apart from a lot of grammar pedants who don’t know that ‘gotten’ was exported to America with the Pilgrim Fathers and was used by Shakespeare, people largely had some great suggestions.

We enjoyed these – including the sarcastic ones. Especially the sarcastic ones.

1.

2.

Working from Home.

royalblue1982

3.

The amount of renewable energy generated and used.

breakwaterbot

4.

You can identify a*holes more easily, especially anyone stating they were part of the 52%.

Psychological-Sun744

5.



Not sure if I’ll get hate for this but I live in central London and ULEZ is a blessing. Anecdotally I notice a lot less cars which smell or look badly polluting.

MissKatbow

6.

Ice cream. I remember 20 years ago tubs of decent ice cream where like a fiver. Often see them now for £3.50. Can’t complain if you like ice cream.

RoyleMail

7.



FunnyCarob4572

Via YouTube

8.

The quality and quantity of vegetarian food options.

jpeach17

9.