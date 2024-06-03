This unmissable clip of a Glasgow pub singer has gone wildly viral for so many reasons – including her unmatched snack game

Entertainment scotland viral

If you’ve been wondering whether Glasgow would ever come up with any entertainment to rival the Wonka Experience, a viral clip of legendary local singer May Miller at Scotland’s oldest gay bar, the Waterloo, suggests that the answer is yes.

These two and the dancer should be at every party from now on, thank you. pic.twitter.com/mrTcQNlvck — Katherine Boyle (@KatherineEBoyle) June 2, 2024

The Glasgow Tourist Board needs to sign this woman up right now.

Originally shared by Andy on TikTok, the video of May’s performance of the Waterboys‘ absolute banger The Whole of the Moon, with her partner Robert on keyboards and some enthusiastic fans, offers up a new delight on each fresh viewing – and these comments cover a lot of them.

1.

There's a lot going on here and absolutely all of it is iconic pic.twitter.com/ZoK3KsJ8d7 — for Very (@hail2thetealeaf) June 2, 2024

2.

It's the crisps for me pic.twitter.com/1iqGTHZcuK — Michael M (@michaelmphysics) June 2, 2024

3.

This woman is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/Yj0Q4M7CGb — Moog (@a_toots) June 2, 2024

4.

People Make Glasgow https://t.co/9yM3OFgetm — Mhairi Hunter (@MhairiHunter) June 2, 2024

5.

To be fair it's not bad cover, but never in my life have I ever seen someone eating crisps whilst singing! — West Ham Images (@HamImages) June 2, 2024

6.

You can learn everything you need to know about Glasgow from these 30 seconds. https://t.co/YN6ItM8QsF — Nicola McFadyen (@nic_mcfadyen) June 2, 2024

7.

This is what a renaissance painting come alive would look like. https://t.co/UktMeoWZIR — Erm Dea (@Em_E_Dee) June 2, 2024

8.

Fuck I really enjoyed that — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) June 2, 2024

9.

Robert and May miller are amazing https://t.co/TpTeKccEdo — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 2, 2024

10.

11.

With a torch in your pocket and the wind in your Heels eating cheesy wotsits you know how it feels https://t.co/UXixmHcGeb — Captain Jamtart (@captainjamtart) June 2, 2024

12.

This is absolutely quality. Munching on some crisps and doesn't miss a beat https://t.co/dqTVf9z4bB — Will (@lfc_arrow) June 2, 2024

13.

14.

The gift that keeps on giving! https://t.co/NH98LkxP4f — Kate (@dieselkeds) June 2, 2024

We thoroughly endorse this message.

Someone please tell Robert and May Miller we love them. Oh, and send her ALL the snacks. https://t.co/xtltxyV0ks — Katherine Boyle (@KatherineEBoyle) June 2, 2024

Best of all, the lead singer and founder of the Waterboys, Mike Scott – who wrote the song – endorsed May and Robert’s performance.

If you’re lucky enough to be in Glasgow, or able to get there, you can find out when May and Robert are performing on the Waterloo’s website.

