This unmissable clip of a Glasgow pub singer has gone wildly viral for so many reasons – including her unmatched snack game

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 3rd, 2024

If you’ve been wondering whether Glasgow would ever come up with any entertainment to rival the Wonka Experience, a viral clip of legendary local singer May Miller at Scotland’s oldest gay bar, the Waterloo, suggests that the answer is yes.

The Glasgow Tourist Board needs to sign this woman up right now.

Originally shared by Andy on TikTok, the video of May’s performance of the Waterboys‘ absolute banger The Whole of the Moon, with her partner Robert on keyboards and some enthusiastic fans, offers up a new delight on each fresh viewing – and these comments cover a lot of them.

We thoroughly endorse this message.

Best of all, the lead singer and founder of the Waterboys, Mike Scott – who wrote the song – endorsed May and Robert’s performance.

If you’re lucky enough to be in Glasgow, or able to get there, you can find out when May and Robert are performing on the Waterloo’s website.

