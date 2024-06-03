Videos election Jonathan Gullis

This trade union had the very best response for these people’s faces listening to Jonathan Gullis

John Plunkett. Updated June 3rd, 2024

We’re only into week two proper of the general election but it’s already thrown up no end of memes, mostly at the expense of the Conservative Party, naturally, and here comes another to add to the pile.

It’s the looks on the faces of these people having to listen to Tory MP and deputy party chair, Jonathan Gullis. Specifically, the woman in the striped top.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point responses.

But this one shouted loudest, from the GMB London region’s politics team.

Boom.

And it of course took us back to this, from the TUC, 11 days ago (only 11 days ago???)

Source @willnobleuk