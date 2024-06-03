This trade union had the very best response for these people’s faces listening to Jonathan Gullis

Videos election Jonathan Gullis

We’re only into week two proper of the general election but it’s already thrown up no end of memes, mostly at the expense of the Conservative Party, naturally, and here comes another to add to the pile.

It’s the looks on the faces of these people having to listen to Tory MP and deputy party chair, Jonathan Gullis. Specifically, the woman in the striped top.

Some revealing thoughts, well facially, listening to #RishiSunak’s cheerleader, earlier this week … pic.twitter.com/cIAqlJDFCn — Olly Quinn (@olly_quinn) May 31, 2024

And it prompted no end of totally on-point responses.

Look at their faces, its the look he gets everywhere he goes every time he opens his gob.

Vote him out!#Gullis #GullisOut #ToriesOut695 #GTTONow https://t.co/I4ShXMFlk2 — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) June 1, 2024

Andrea Corr there looking like she’s a runner up in the “telling the world what I think using only facial expressions” competition… — D (@DL3685) June 1, 2024

Siri, show me a clip of mass boredom, disbelief, distrust, incredulity, mistrust, rejection and repudiation https://t.co/MTEGdAxL6O — Ava Register to Vote, Vote TACTICALLY Please (@avaltd) June 1, 2024

Is he in a car park selling meat . — Idwal Clements (@clements_idwal) June 1, 2024

The facial expressions of the woman in the white & black striped jumper behind Gullis are brilliant. https://t.co/NYpPVpvmrV — Teresa Crawford #FBPE (@TeresaC123) June 1, 2024

This really should become a trend every time they speak anywhere — Carrie (@FirstLadyNot) June 1, 2024

But this one shouted loudest, from the GMB London region’s politics team.

Forced into uncomfortable situations at work? Join a union. pic.twitter.com/xXWpSVuOoJ — GMB Politics London (@GMBPoliticsLDN) June 1, 2024

Boom.

And it of course took us back to this, from the TUC, 11 days ago (only 11 days ago???)

Forced to work in the rain unnecessarily? Join a union. pic.twitter.com/yiq1jamHIT — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) May 22, 2024

Source @willnobleuk