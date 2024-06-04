The hilarious background antics of a Republican politician’s son make this awful pro-Trump speech worth watching

US funny

Congressman John Rose, like many members of the Republican Party, has been attempting to push the narrative that Donald Trump‘s conviction on 34 counts of fraud is politically motivated, rather than, you know, because he committed 34 counts of fraud.

When he stood up to spout this rhetoric in the House of Representatives, his own young son Guy, sitting just behind him, accidentally provided the perfect response.

Watch what happened.

Congressman Rose commented –

“This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother.”

Guy’s faces got a far better reception than his dad’s speech.

1.

No one represents the views of Americans like @RepJohnRose's son. He speaks for me. Esp from 40 seconds on. https://t.co/IfS985HU1W — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) June 3, 2024

2.

So sorry I was slow responding to your email, I was tied up watching this over and over again pic.twitter.com/1MT81CS440 — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) June 3, 2024

3.

At 46 seconds, this kid is all of us. https://t.co/GaE1Wb7E09 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 3, 2024

4.

Bring Your Child to Work Day? pic.twitter.com/2o5IdHYE0A — The Recount (@therecount) June 3, 2024

5.

6.

This kid needs to be a meme. https://t.co/8yXuumzIT2 pic.twitter.com/TET2LornHA — Amy Mode Activated ᓚᘏᗢ ಇ. (@ActivateAmyMode) June 3, 2024

7.

Inside my brain whenever I hear a Republican politician speak pic.twitter.com/WeEKv815xp — Hard 2 Follows (@carriesmith1123) June 3, 2024

8.

Live on @cspan just now, TN Rep. John Rose (R) undermining American principles of law and justice, from the floor; n.b. the authentic reaction, which I share fully: pic.twitter.com/jewS6GFCuF — Dave Johnson dwjohnson.bsky.social (@Johnson_DavidW) June 3, 2024

9.

This kid is how we all feel about this whole “Trump political prosecution” drivel https://t.co/J8aM5DYhDk — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) June 3, 2024

10.

Flashbacks to that interrupted BBC news interview that we all know and love. https://t.co/En8db0qWeY — Katie Collins Scott (@KatieCScott) June 3, 2024

11.

The kid has the opportunity to do the funniest thing …again.

I give you the future Democratic governor of Tennessee. https://t.co/9OCWt9diRA pic.twitter.com/TTDHgydqsr — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 3, 2024

READ MORE

This woman’s glorious expressions while listening to Rishi Sunak spoke for a nation

Source The Lincoln Project Image Screengrab