US funny

The hilarious background antics of a Republican politician’s son make this awful pro-Trump speech worth watching

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 4th, 2024

Congressman John Rose, like many members of the Republican Party, has been attempting to push the narrative that Donald Trump‘s conviction on 34 counts of fraud is politically motivated, rather than, you know, because he committed 34 counts of fraud.

When he stood up to spout this rhetoric in the House of Representatives, his own young son Guy, sitting just behind him, accidentally provided the perfect response.

Watch what happened.

Congressman Rose commented –

“This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother.”

Guy’s faces got a far better reception than his dad’s speech.

The kid has the opportunity to do the funniest thing …again.

Source The Lincoln Project Image Screengrab