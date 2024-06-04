Mishal Husain magnificently owning Nigel Farage is a supremely satisfying listen

News election mishal husain nigel farage

In case you haven’t heard by now – only kidding – Nigel Farage is going to run for parliament after all as the new leader of Reform UK.

Farage, who said he absolutely, definitely, 100% wouldn’t be running, unceremoniously elbowed Richard Tice (who he?) aside in a bid to make it to the Commons at the eighth – count ’em – time of asking.

And he’s been all over the media today, obviously, and if you only listen to one exchange then make it this one, with Radio 4’s estimable Mishal Husain.

Farage was wanging on about how ‘no-one speaks English’ in Oldham and Husain basically does it all over him, and it’s a proper joy.

“I can take you to streets in Oldham where no one speaks English.”

“Or they could speak two languages? Don’t your own children speak another language?”

Exchange with Nigel Farage on #r4today, Mr Farage asked how he knows people he hears speaking another language have no English pic.twitter.com/zL62EOTECb — Darshna Soni (@darshnasoni) June 4, 2024

Bravo, Mishal Husain!

Farage’s abject hypocrisy exposed artfully here. Held to account he fumbles, he stumbles and becomes tetchy. As I said yesterday I think this is going to go very badly for him. https://t.co/p4clTZW1XC — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 4, 2024

I just dropped my daughter at school and didn’t hear a single person talking English either. Funnily enough that didn’t lead me to think that west Wales is a no-go area. https://t.co/aHqfvp71ll — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) June 4, 2024

I wonder what language Dave and Sharon are speaking right now in Alicante? https://t.co/e5MIw7kr2R — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) June 4, 2024

My kids speak 3 languages and they have the right to speak whichever one they want on the street. He doesn’t want to talk about his children but he thinks he has the right to slam families like mine https://t.co/GGlZKfDy1Y — Prof Nisreen Alwan (@Dr2NisreenAlwan) June 4, 2024

It wasn’t the pair’s only memorable exchange today.

Show this to anyone who thinks Nigel Farage wants zero migration, because after insisting he wants to bring migration down, Farage concedes it would still be up to 600,000 people a year coming into the UK Nigel Farage, “This is getting rather silly, isn’t it” Mishal Husain,… pic.twitter.com/LvI3qlNqiq — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 4, 2024

To conclude …

Mishal Husain did a great job picking apart Nigel Farage’s false and Islamophobic claims on the Today Programme just now. Something very few other journalists bother to do. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 4, 2024

And this.

it can’t be said enough but Mishal Husain is an ICON. — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) June 4, 2024

