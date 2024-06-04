Nigel Farage’s hilarious on-air meltdown was so funny even the BBC News man laughed at him and it’s just fabulous

Politics bbc news election nigel farage

It’s probably quicker to list the news programmes Nigel Farage hasn’t appeared on than it is to list all those he has after the newly self anointed Reform UK leader announced he was running in the general election after all.

And if you feel like you can’t possibly stomach any more Farage right now – an entirely understandable reaction – might we respectfully suggest you take a deep breath and watch this. It’s less than a minute – honest! – but will stay with you much longer than that

It’s the BBC’s Ben Thompson putting the questions and Farage throwing his toys out of the pram, obviously. And it’s so good even the BBC News man had to laugh.

Farage has a meltdown on BBC News and then refused to go on Newsnight Ben Thompson, “Call it a pressure group, call it a party, you were a candidate to be an MP on a ballot paper” Nigel Farage, “How many times have you stood?” BT, “I’m just asking” NF, “What do you know about… pic.twitter.com/HDa5KdCmEx — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 3, 2024

Bravo, Ben Thompson! And here’s just a little bit of what people made of all that.

1.

Ben Thompson laughing makes it even funnier. — Alan Musk (@DontKnowOh) June 3, 2024

2.

Love how Farage is losing it on day 1… https://t.co/NzTAlvDbVy — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) June 4, 2024

3.

Thin skinned. Can’t stand scrutiny.

He is a narcissistic, divisive agitator.#farage — Siân Lloyd (@sianradyr) June 4, 2024

4.

Dolphins to the ready!!! You have one job! https://t.co/cgJV6AjciR — 4th July – There’s gonna be a Tory wipeout! (@snb19692) June 4, 2024

5.

He wants the broadcaster to give him, and the private company he’s now leading, an easy ride. He’s not going to enjoy his eighth go — Nima (@DrStrangetwit) June 3, 2024

6.

7.