Some people weren’t happy when the new Mexican president thanked ‘Jesus’ and it’s today’s funniest facepalm

Congratulations to Claudia Sheinbaum who has won a landslide victory to become Mexico’s first female president (stick with us, you are reading the Poke).

Sheinbaum, a leftwing climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, is also the first person from a Jewish background to lead the country which – it says here – is known for its macho culture and home to the world’s second biggest Roman Catholic population.

Why are we telling you this? Because an awful lot of people weren’t happy when she thanked Jesus after her election, and it’s today’s funniest facepalm.

People like this, for instance.

And this.

Except there was one important point they appeared to be missing by some considerable distance.

this is the funniest thing happening on here right now: people claiming the newly elected president of Mexico isn’t really Jewish because she thanked Jesus (she thanked Jesús, her husband) pic.twitter.com/4lSOZcgP40 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) June 3, 2024

Got that?

You guys. The newly elected President of Mexico is a Jewish woman, but there’s a group of right wing crazies on here saying she’s not Jewish because she thanked Jesus in her remarks. YOU GUYS! JESÚS. IS. HER. HUSBAND! I can’t stop laughing… — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) June 4, 2024

And if anyone at the back still didn’t hear.

We’ve reached peak stupidity on this website….morons think President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico is thanking Jesus smh….her husband’s name is Jesús! pic.twitter.com/9Sl3wJHRLz — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 3, 2024

Funniest facepalm of the week? Probably too early to call, let’s face it …

Getting ur husband mistaken for our lord and savior is the most Latino women thing literally ever. — Identity Panda (@NandoAranguena) June 3, 2024



