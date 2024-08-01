These foods were once thought to be the height of sophistication (and we’re not judging if you still think that, honest)

Life nostalgia

As children, we all had some funny notions about the way the world worked.

For instance, as the Twitter/X account @VeryBritishProblems shows, some of us thought certain foods were so posh that only the absolutely minted could surely afford them.

My favorite British food genre is ‘pretend posh / food you thought was just for sophisticated millionaires when you were a child.’ pic.twitter.com/iW2b7Z34Mp — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) July 23, 2024

They highlight Guylian, Viennetta, After Eight, and, of course, the fanciest chocolates ever created, Ferrero Rocher, as examples. And other people had a few thoughts too…

Especially if the After Eights are served from an elegant silver plated carriage holder from Argos. pic.twitter.com/c774aNZ17e — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) July 23, 2024

To say the television ad absolutely convinced us beyond belief that Ferrero Rocher were for the diplomatic corps alone, and even then on special occasions only https://t.co/nPpqpivw8Z — Elizabeth Geary Keohane (@gearykeohane) July 24, 2024

Sara Lee chocolate gateaux — Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) July 23, 2024

My family got pissed when I binge ate a giant box of Ferrero chocolates we were supposed to share for Christmas — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) July 23, 2024

You forgot blackforest gateau pic.twitter.com/ZBo6PUzKEU — tempusfugit (@salsaysonchica) July 23, 2024

I remember my mum telling me Thorntons was just for rich people when I was a kid. — Adam Guest (@adamguest) July 23, 2024

The reason for hazelnut in chocolate is because the hazelnut is much cheaper and so they can make the cocoa go further. You have to hand it to the marketers for making out that they are spoiling us. — JackRamble (@Ramble_Jack) July 23, 2024

For the aspiring ‘middle-class’ only.

ps. never Roses… pic.twitter.com/DP1QYxGpkz — DB (@dbdegn) July 23, 2024

In the 70’s it was Blue Nun and Liebfraumilsh to accompany a meal, prawn cocktail to start, steak and black forest gateau topped off by an Irish coffee — ricky jones (@rickyj555) July 23, 2024

