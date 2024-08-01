Life nostalgia

These foods were once thought to be the height of sophistication (and we’re not judging if you still think that, honest)

Poke Reporter. Updated August 1st, 2024

As children, we all had some funny notions about the way the world worked.

For instance, as the Twitter/X account @VeryBritishProblems shows, some of us thought certain foods were so posh that only the absolutely minted could surely afford them.

They highlight Guylian, Viennetta, After Eight, and, of course, the fanciest chocolates ever created, Ferrero Rocher, as examples. And other people had a few thoughts too…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2