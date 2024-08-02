Politics nigel farage

People suspect that Chris Morris must have scripted this wonderfully bizarre Nigel Farage ‘Cameo’ video

As you’re no doubt aware, Cameo is a website/app where you can pay for various celebrities to send you a personalised video message. It’s the perfect vehicle for arch-grifter Nigel Farage to earn a few more grubby bucks to spend on ciggies, pints and luridly coloured trousers.

He’s previously fallen prey to practical jokers on the app, such as in this notorious instance…

You’d think that after being tricked into praising the IRA that he may have learned his lesson. But, no… he’s still prepared to say pretty much anything if you send him £71.

Here’s the latest wonderful example, shared by Tom Reagan’s Hat on Twitter/X who suggests it may have been scripted by Chris Morris (Brass Eye, The Day Today).

Skibidi chungus! Amazing scenes. Farage is actually speaking more sense than usual, here.

We’ll leave you with a classic bit of Brass Eye.

