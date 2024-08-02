People suspect that Chris Morris must have scripted this wonderfully bizarre Nigel Farage ‘Cameo’ video

Politics nigel farage

As you’re no doubt aware, Cameo is a website/app where you can pay for various celebrities to send you a personalised video message. It’s the perfect vehicle for arch-grifter Nigel Farage to earn a few more grubby bucks to spend on ciggies, pints and luridly coloured trousers.

He’s previously fallen prey to practical jokers on the app, such as in this notorious instance…

Tricking Nigel Farage into saying “up the RA” for money is absolutely fantastic. pic.twitter.com/sOyxqyQipH — Rob Smith (@robsmithireland) October 11, 2021

You’d think that after being tricked into praising the IRA that he may have learned his lesson. But, no… he’s still prepared to say pretty much anything if you send him £71.

Here’s the latest wonderful example, shared by Tom Reagan’s Hat on Twitter/X who suggests it may have been scripted by Chris Morris (Brass Eye, The Day Today).

Chris Morris is behind this, I reckon pic.twitter.com/AiWhYdbfb2 — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) July 11, 2024

Skibidi chungus! Amazing scenes. Farage is actually speaking more sense than usual, here.

Let’s look at the comments.

This is a great way to announce the return of Brass Eye. — David (@drushe1983) July 12, 2024

Proof that @Nigel_Farage will literally say anything for money. https://t.co/ezSZGm8ClH — dr stephen (@sputniksteve) July 13, 2024

Pay him and he will say any shit! https://t.co/jaqR25GhSm — Adam (@dam_Cornwall) July 11, 2024

This is an elected politician. Imagine what his expenses claims will be like if he stoops this lower for £50 on an £80k salary. Imagine how open he is to corruption. https://t.co/C4VQh2cZgX — Ad Hill (@AdPunchPuppet) July 12, 2024

Hi! How can I unwatch this please? — James (@netizen_james) July 13, 2024

Those sure were some words. — Trip Maverick (@Trip_Maverick) July 11, 2024

We’ll leave you with a classic bit of Brass Eye.

Source RufusTSuperfly Image Screengrab, Screengrab