This ‘trad-wife’ list of places to find your dream girl got dragged into next year – 17 funniest takedowns

Twitter funny

Over on Twitter/X, someone named Pacific Spirit was handing out unsolicited dating advice – and it had a distinctly ‘trad wife’ air.

She forgot to add ‘in Stepford’, clearly. People weren’t having any of it, and the mockery came thick and fast.

1.

Men, your dream girl isn't on dating apps or at a nightclub, she's: ~ At the cattle market

~ Running for election to the executive council of the Bovine Farmers' Union

~ Buying bull semen online

~ Shoulder-deep in a pregnant belted galloway

~ Dealing with a bovine TB outbreak https://t.co/d4DBubDtNb — Beef & Dairy Network (@beefanddairy) July 30, 2024

2.

Men, your dream girl isn't on dating apps or at a nightclub, she's: ~at Little Caesars Arena

~with an octopus in a ziploc bag taped to her chest

~waiting for a good goal

~trying to calculate trajectory

~making sure nobody in her section is a fucking snitch https://t.co/ATOKQIlHVi — rickie ⚓️ (@ageoflead) July 30, 2024

3.

Men, your dream girl isn't on dating apps or at a nightclub, she's: ~ at the cemetery visiting Carlotta Valdes’s grave

~ in the museum gazing at a portrait of Carlotta Valdes

~ in the McKittrick Hotel under the name Carlotta Valdes

~ jumping into San Francisco Bay https://t.co/28CXNF0boU — William Gerrard (@Bill_Gerrard) July 29, 2024

4.

Girls can’t even go and pray without men bothering them https://t.co/hJLOLMsIlm — Grace (@graceyldn) July 25, 2024

5.

6.

It’s always milk with you fucking people https://t.co/br0dt1nwI7 — tejas angel (@jukeboxcowgirl) July 29, 2024

7.

Men, your dream girl isn't on dating apps or at a nightclub, she's: ~ I̲n̲ ̲t̲h̲e̲ ̲l̲i̲b̲r̲a̲r̲y̲

~ I̶n̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶b̶i̶l̶l̶i̶a̶r̶d̶ ̶r̶o̶o̶m̶

~ I̷n̷ ̷t̷h̷e̷ ̷c̷o̷n̷s̷e̷r̷v̷a̷t̷o̷r̷y̷

~ With a candlestick

~ With a lead pipe

~ With a dagger https://t.co/cCXy3WSsAG pic.twitter.com/Qoe5Y1ThBk — Sheera Talpaz (@snarkademic) July 28, 2024

8.

*she’s posing for photos at the farmers market. All the people who just wanted lettuce had to wait 10 minutes for her to get the right shot. — Emily St. Martin (@ByEmilyStMartin) July 27, 2024

9.