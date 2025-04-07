This Maga’s entirely predictable ‘f*ck around and find out’ moment is echoing all the way across America right now

US donald trump MAGA tariffs

You could write a whole thesis on why people voted Donald Trump back into the White House for a second term, but this isn’t it, obviously.

But one of them, quite an important one of them, was the shocking levels of inflation in the US and the hope that he’d bring down the price of things like, eggs.

And yet Trump’s once in a lifetime (hopefully) tariff bonanza is having entirely the opposite effect, not just in the US but basically everywhere, driving the global economy to the brink of recession.

So there are presumably no end of Magas experiencing moments like this, and it’s funny but extremely painful to see. Because it’s not necessarily just their fault they didn’t see it coming (Fox News etc, we’re looking at you).

‘Literally took a day,’ said @RichardHanania who shared it over on Twitter.

Literally took a day. pic.twitter.com/XnNJNFfiMh — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) April 5, 2025

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

We hope things work out for them (and they don’t vote – or get a chance to vote – for Trump next time).

1.

i will never understand the psychology of someone who can’t perceive something until it materially effects them — faebie (@faebie_dm) April 6, 2025

2.

Everything changes when the fist hits you in the jaw. https://t.co/vibngVPHJd — Jeff Kemp (@jkempcpa) April 6, 2025

3.

Bittersweet sure is a funny way to say “this sucks” — Ryan Rzepecki (@ryrzny) April 6, 2025

4.

this is unironically a very useful pair of tweets for understanding what’s going on right now https://t.co/LIrfygX8Us — Bert Gambit (@complexifire) April 6, 2025

5.

LOL. I wonder if people realize how illiterate and uninformed they look posting like this? — TheProletariat (@_ThePr0letariat) April 6, 2025

6.