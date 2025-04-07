These women shared things guys did that made them stand out – in a good way. 17 green flags to restore your faith in humanity

Round Ups Ask Reddit

If you look at the news or fire up social media, it’s all too easy to despair at the state of connections between men and women.

Thankfully, Reddit user GurFun3164 is here to redress the balance. That’s because over on AskReddit they decided to look for the positives by asking this glass half full question to fellow users:

‘Women of Reddit, what’s something a man has done that made you think, “Wow, he stands out in a really great way?’

Read on for the top answers that will restore your faith in humanity…

1.

‘Reacting calmly to someone else being aggressive. In situations that could have turned into unnecessary confrontation with others, even physical, it’s very valuable to trust someone is not gonna be easily provoked and will actually help deescalate a situation.’

-__ded

2.

‘When my now-husband and I had been dating a couple of months, it somehow came up that the house I was renting didn’t have any carbon monoxide detectors. He didn’t like that, and said he was going to get one and install it for me. I was like, “Okay, sure,” and promptly forgot about it.

‘And then the next week (we lived about an hour and a half apart and only saw each other on weekends) he showed up with two and installed them before we went to dinner. It wasn’t just that he cared about my safety, it was that he said he was going to do something and then did it at the first opportunity. I’ve had a fair amount of people in my life who promise a lot but never deliver, so the fact that he did, well, that meant a lot.

‘A bit later, we were starting to get more serious, and he had gotten a new job after recently being laid off. He was talking about his future and that he might sell his house and buy a new one in a year or two, and I said, “Oh, what would you be looking for?”

‘He replied, “Well, if we’re still together, hopefully we’d be ready to live together, so if you still have the same job, something halfway between our current places so neither of us has a terrible commute. And I figure you won’t want all of my WOW stuff displayed in the living room like it is now, so I’ll need a man cave. And if I have a space that’s all mine like that, it’s only fair that you do too, so there should be a room you can turn into a craft room or a library or whatever you want.”

‘I was BLOWN AWAY. No one had ever shown me such consideration and thoughtfulness like that, factored me into their plans without prompting and actually thinking about what I might want. I told him I loved him for the first time two weeks later.

‘And yes, our house has both a man cave for him and a library for me.’

-clcountry

3.

‘When he tries to help someone everyone else is ignoring.’

-Dreamer_Dram

4.

‘I grew up in an environment where arguments were loud – shouting to get a point across. So it was something I thought was the norm. My first argument with my boyfriend (now husband) was very mature and he never once yelled. He was empathetic and heard me out, and put his points across calmly, without making me feel bad. We ended up having a constructive conversation and resolved it calmly. And got ice cream after. 4 years later, he’s still never once yelled at me.

‘I also don’t yell but that’s because I’m a crier.’

-idle_mind52

5.

‘My bf was at home, and I was at the University. Probably a 20 min walk. I called him to say that I would be late to see him because I forgot my umbrella and it was raining pretty hard so I was going to wait till it died down a bit. Next thing I know, he shows up, umbrella in hand. I felt like I was in a romcom.’

-VerbJones

6.

‘He noticed what I liked as we started hanging out, and then kept those things on hand at his house.

‘It’s like a magic drink/snack/movie/game portal every time I visit.’

-NoRegretCeptThatOne

7.

‘My now-husband got up at 7: 30 every day our last semester to have breakfast in the cafeteria with me. He didn’t have class until 10. He doesn’t eat breakfast. We weren’t even dating yet.’

-Repulsive_Bagg

8.

‘I was 17, went out with a fake ID, started talking to a considerably older guy. Naturally I attributed his interest to my maturity, sophistication, and poise beyond my years.

‘When he stepped away from me for a minute, another man – total stranger – approached just long enough to tell me, “You’re obviously not old enough to be here. That guy you’re talking to is not a good guy. You should go home. I’ll call you a cab if you need one.”

‘The creep came back, and as soon as I started showing hesitation about him, he became incredibly pushy, trying to get me to go somewhere alone with him. I insisted on getting a cab, and he tried to get me to tell him my address “to tell the driver.” I ducked him and got in the cab.

‘I’ll never know exactly what that stranger saved me from that night, but it wasn’t going to be good. I don’t even remember his face, but I still think about him sometimes.’

-Similar-Morning9768

9.

‘Not done to me, but I actually met someone in an emergency room. His dad was sick, and despite the stressful situation and long wait, he stayed so patient and reassuring. He kept comforting his dad with the sweetest smile, making sure he felt at ease. The way he handled everything with such grace and warmth really stood out to me.’

-happyviruuus