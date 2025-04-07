Boris Johnson broke cover to make a video hawking his Mail column about Adolescence and got all the responses he deserved

Politics boris johnson tv

Boris Johnson – you remember – took time out from his busy schedule to make a video hawking his latest Mail Online column.

And it sounds just as much ‘must read’ as you imagine it would. But it’s not the column we’re here for – well, it is – but it’s also about the brief recording he made to promote it.

️ Boris Johnson attacks Keir Starmer for mandating schools to show the Netflix drama Adolescence. Read the full, punchy column here: https://t.co/SBkB1iFgqI pic.twitter.com/wADPID4SOy — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 4, 2025

And of all the many responses these people surely said it best.

1.

This bumbling wreckage was once Britain’s elected Prime Minister. Yes, people should watch it, unless we want a whole generation of boys becoming Russell Brand.pic.twitter.com/Z4w4lTsPXZ — Brendan May (@bmay) April 5, 2025

2.

“This week I have been mostly complaining about Adolesence.” https://t.co/z92fIp17X9 pic.twitter.com/MlqmEbmpc2 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) April 5, 2025

3.

Just an awful awful awful man. https://t.co/Ix9n6v9SVq — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) April 5, 2025

4.

I often feel a bit fond of ex-Prime Ministers. As soon as they stop being powerful, they seem more human and likeable. For some reason, this just doesn’t work with Johnson and Truss. https://t.co/cP1yuLl4zZ — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) April 5, 2025

5.

Just a reminder that Boris Johnson achieved nothing of value as PM, helped no one except himself, left in disgrace and will remain a disgraceful lying toe rag of a human being until he shuffles off his mortal coil. — Amjad Khan (@SmartCircleComm) April 5, 2025

6.

Nothing else going on you might have wanted to opine on? No? https://t.co/5lVftwlbsN — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) April 4, 2025

7.

Another hostage video has been released.

Do we care? Nah! https://t.co/1kTIFmqVxu — Lolita Westinghouse (@lolwestinghouse) April 4, 2025

8.

I’m generally pro-immigration, but not with this guy Send him back to his country of birth. — Nima (@DrStrangetwit) April 5, 2025

9.

I wouldn’t wipe my bottom with the daily mail, although I might if it had boris’s face of it. Never forget The Covid Lies. — Tony Mullins (@TonyMullins) April 6, 2025

To conclude …

Paul Whitehouse is going to do this cunt for copyright breach isn’t he ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/mSSOyPaee3 — JPC (@jpxan71) April 5, 2025

