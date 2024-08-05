Sport olympics Paris Olympics

This Olympian athlete’s effort was all pole and not a lot of vault

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 5th, 2024

It was a momentous weekend for Olympic pole vault – but not in a good way.

First, French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati went wildly viral after failing to invest in appropriate underwear.

The poor guy was the subject of much mockery on every platform, but Estonian decathlete Karel Tilga soon arrived to take some of the heat off him. This is how he did it.

Buster Keaton coudn’t have done a better job. Here’s how people have been reacting.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

We can’t argue with this.

In case you were wondering, Karel came a respectable 11th out of 20 in the decathlon, which might be some small comfort when he relives that moment in the middle of the night.

Source James Image Screengrab