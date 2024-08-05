This Olympian athlete’s effort was all pole and not a lot of vault

Sport olympics Paris Olympics

It was a momentous weekend for Olympic pole vault – but not in a good way.

First, French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati went wildly viral after failing to invest in appropriate underwear.

Anthony Ammirati failed the bar and the commentators are clearly having a hard time acknowledging what happened HELP I'M DYING pic.twitter.com/5hOHttVA5g — Gladys Wotching (@Glodyswotcher) August 3, 2024

The poor guy was the subject of much mockery on every platform, but Estonian decathlete Karel Tilga soon arrived to take some of the heat off him. This is how he did it.

I'm no expert at pole vault but I don't think it's supposed to go like this #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/tZTpvTwkZG — James (@JamesK_1312) August 3, 2024

Buster Keaton coudn’t have done a better job. Here’s how people have been reacting.

This stuff happens to me in dreams — ✌ (@ICECOLDKOP) August 3, 2024

I reckon I could do that. Who knew I’m an athlete?! https://t.co/mtQrEGFVJ8 —  (+ + ) (@RudolphUcker) August 4, 2024

Bro lied on his resume… — Tiger Cillionaire (@wwwcryptocom) August 4, 2024

Can’t stop watching this https://t.co/YpUOBCFgfh — Siddhartha Mahanta (@sidhubaba) August 4, 2024

Genuinely how do you move forward from here?? How do you go home and face your family and friends?? (Ofc pole vault is extremely hard but this would be sooo embarrassing to have happen live at the Olympics) https://t.co/zSO1s6K812 — Katie (@medicinexthings) August 4, 2024

Poles actually only behave like this when they’re distressed https://t.co/fx0yHKjRW3 — RichNeville (@RichNeville) August 3, 2024

Most relatable moment of the Games https://t.co/YLLxqeym58 — Ian Leslie (@mrianleslie) August 4, 2024

As a former pole vaulter (obviously not this level) this is a common occurrence and is normally the defining moment that lets you know if you are mentally prepared for how dumb this event actually is to throw yourself 12+ feet in the air. https://t.co/faXZjXLseX — MJ (@MagicMatty22) August 3, 2024

This is EXACTLY how young me envisioned it going if I ever tried the pole vault, why I never did https://t.co/Aw6eKZvrhQ — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) August 3, 2024

When everyone’s laughing at your attempt on the same day someone knocked the bar off with their dick, you know you’ve had a rough one https://t.co/GMqgRRnhA5 — Nick (@nickhucks) August 3, 2024

they would have to carry me up outta that arena https://t.co/FzPpXXuyg9 — HERMONA. (@THEROYALKOURT) August 3, 2024

We can’t argue with this.

This something that would happen to Wile E. Coyote https://t.co/T6ccHtGIk5 — aaron. (@ayroned) August 3, 2024

In case you were wondering, Karel came a respectable 11th out of 20 in the decathlon, which might be some small comfort when he relives that moment in the middle of the night.

