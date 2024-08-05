28 funny comments with a sporting chance of making you laugh at the Olympics

Twitter olympics Paris Olympics

With a week to go of the Paris Olympics, the medal table is packed. China, the US and France have staked their claims at the top, but first-time Olympic medal-winning countries Dominica and Saint Lucia have entered the chat.

We’ve seen a pole vaulter nearly give himself a vasectomy, Andy Murray leave the professional circuit for good, and an Italian gymnast’s cheese sponsorship create the greatest publicity photos of all time.

Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan took the Gold with an incredible pommel horse routine, and this post is everything.

I’m eating my bowl of porridge as Olympic Champion this morning — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) August 4, 2024

Tweeters also achieved a few personal bests with these funny comments.

1.

celebrating the olympics by shaving off my body hair to reduce drag between the sofa and the jaffa cakes drawer — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) July 31, 2024

2.

3.

Triathlon completed before 10am, they’re going to be unbearable back at the village. — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) July 31, 2024

4.

I’m gonna tell my kids these were the Avengers pic.twitter.com/LtxdFUxbpS — greg (@greg16676935420) July 31, 2024

5.

New Trumpton fire brigade just dropped. pic.twitter.com/7RjETYdZXx — Phil Norman (@MrPhilNorman) July 31, 2024

6.

RETVRN pic.twitter.com/p4cYa2bRfr — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) July 31, 2024

7.

The BMX is the best event yet I'd happily watch 2 weeks of this The commentators are just saying mad shit like: "Here's the Superman into the Can-Can with an added Tailwhip" And I'm just sat there nodding along thinking "Yeah I spotted that too"#OlympicGames — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) July 31, 2024

8.

Not surprised they're losing. Should have had a longer rest after the kayaking. pic.twitter.com/Odrehf0niO — Graham (@GrahamOfTheDead) July 28, 2024

9.

All the BMX bikes should have a mandatory front pannier containing an ET model wrapped in a blanket. — Lev Parikian (@LevParikian) August 1, 2024

10.

When you get off that international flight and be racing everybody to customs, pic.twitter.com/Rt9gS4wKCH — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) August 1, 2024

11.

I was very sad to see Andy Murray retire. I said to him, ‘You can look back proudly on a fine career. To win twice at Wimbledon is one hell of an achievement – I remember my Newcastle side scrapping to a hard-fought 3-3 draw there back in ‘95, so I know what a tough place it is.’ — Galactic Keegan (@GalacticKeegan) August 1, 2024

12.

Art Deco vs. Brutalism pic.twitter.com/S31cXbjOvo — Art History Memes for Aesthetic Fiends (@ArtMemeLord) August 1, 2024

13.

Only three things are preventing me from becoming an Olympic gymnast: balance , strength, and getting out of this beanbag chair. — Philosopher King, Oracle (@signalborder) July 31, 2024

14.