James Blunt had the very best response for a man who said ‘not even’ his wife wanted to see him at the O2
Another day, another fabulous James Blunt comeback on Twitter.
And the singer’s all-time takedown charts, we reckon this is definitely top 40, probably top 20 and might even make it into the top 10? Well, maybe.
It started when @mredstone said this about Blunt’s up-coming gig at the O2 next year.
Not even my wife wants to go to watch @JamesBlunt with me at the O2 next Feb.
— Martyn Redstone ️ (@mredstone) August 4, 2024
And it turns out not even being a fan – as @mredstone appears to be – makes you immune from the singer’s fabulous comebacks.
She wants to go with that guy she met at the gym instead. https://t.co/5Qp9INRGMF
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 4, 2024
Boom!
And just a few of the responses it prompted.
Me: Gee Twitter sure is sad and boring today
Blunt: pic.twitter.com/UwrTcCU0bY
— Kristin McTiernan | Writer (@ChrissyLee490) August 4, 2024
Probably that French pole vaulter.
— The VikiD Truth (@vukini) August 4, 2024
That’s a perfect response James ✔️
— DJ DALEY (@DJDaley) August 4, 2024
And because we’re talking Blunt, it took us back to the last time we wrote about him, after someone called @nichollz87 was made to feel old by an intern at work.
And it didn’t go unnoticed by the man himself …
Fire the little cunt. https://t.co/L8lB9RftFL
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 17, 2024
To conclude …
Olympic gold there from Mr Blunt. https://t.co/aqWAo2QVer
— elbiffa (@elbiffamark) August 4, 2024
We’re even tempted to get one of these. Well, sort of.
Blunty’s trucker caps are back in stock! Just in time to get 20% off in the June launch sale with code BLUNTYS20 https://t.co/QnAcETYNoB pic.twitter.com/yUDaJq6zSK
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) June 27, 2024
