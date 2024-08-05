James Blunt had the very best response for a man who said ‘not even’ his wife wanted to see him at the O2

Celebrity comebacks James Blunt

Another day, another fabulous James Blunt comeback on Twitter.

And the singer’s all-time takedown charts, we reckon this is definitely top 40, probably top 20 and might even make it into the top 10? Well, maybe.

It started when @mredstone said this about Blunt’s up-coming gig at the O2 next year.

Not even my wife wants to go to watch @JamesBlunt with me at the O2 next Feb. — Martyn Redstone ️ (@mredstone) August 4, 2024

And it turns out not even being a fan – as @mredstone appears to be – makes you immune from the singer’s fabulous comebacks.

She wants to go with that guy she met at the gym instead. https://t.co/5Qp9INRGMF — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 4, 2024

Boom!

And just a few of the responses it prompted.

Me: Gee Twitter sure is sad and boring today Blunt: pic.twitter.com/UwrTcCU0bY — Kristin McTiernan | Writer (@ChrissyLee490) August 4, 2024

Probably that French pole vaulter. — The VikiD Truth (@vukini) August 4, 2024

That’s a perfect response James ✔️ — DJ DALEY (@DJDaley) August 4, 2024

And because we’re talking Blunt, it took us back to the last time we wrote about him, after someone called @nichollz87 was made to feel old by an intern at work.

And it didn’t go unnoticed by the man himself …

Fire the little cunt. https://t.co/L8lB9RftFL — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 17, 2024

To conclude …

Olympic gold there from Mr Blunt. https://t.co/aqWAo2QVer — elbiffa (@elbiffamark) August 4, 2024

We’re even tempted to get one of these. Well, sort of.

Blunty’s trucker caps are back in stock! Just in time to get 20% off in the June launch sale with code BLUNTYS20 https://t.co/QnAcETYNoB pic.twitter.com/yUDaJq6zSK — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) June 27, 2024

Source @JamesBlunt