James Blunt had the very best response for a man who said ‘not even’ his wife wanted to see him at the O2

John Plunkett. Updated August 5th, 2024

Another day, another fabulous James Blunt comeback on Twitter.

And the singer’s all-time takedown charts, we reckon this is definitely top 40, probably top 20 and might even make it into the top 10? Well, maybe.

It started when @mredstone said this about Blunt’s up-coming gig at the O2 next year.

And it turns out not even being a fan – as @mredstone appears to be – makes you immune from the singer’s fabulous comebacks.

Boom!

And just a few of the responses it prompted.

And because we’re talking Blunt, it took us back to the last time we wrote about him, after someone called @nichollz87 was made to feel old by an intern at work.

And it didn’t go unnoticed by the man himself …

To conclude …

We’re even tempted to get one of these. Well, sort of.

