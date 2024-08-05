Entertainment celine dion New York Titanic
This New York bar’s bathroom will fulfil every Titanic fan’s peeing dreams
Dating can be so hard. You have to do whatever it takes to stand out from the crowd and hopefully secure a follow-up date.
Well, writer Lauren Badillo Milici might just have found a real keeper. They informed their Twitter/X followers about a date they were on recently. The guy was very excited for her to see the bathroom in a certain bar.
And boy, said bathroom did not disappoint.
last night i went on a date and he was really excited to show me the bathroom and kept hyping up the bathroom and then i walked into the bathroom pic.twitter.com/zkIzmBzdWv
— lauren badillo milici ✨ (@motelsiren) August 1, 2024
Yes, that is a Titanic-themed bathroom you see. Note, this isn’t a bar connected to the Titanic or the movie. Instead the pub, in Queens in New York, has two bathrooms that are devoted to James Cameron’s 1997 Oscar-laden epic.
this is a bar in queens that has absolutely nothing to do with james cameron’s titanic but BOTH bathrooms have everything to do with james cameron’s titanic pic.twitter.com/N7ds2W7HBX
— lauren badillo milici ✨ (@motelsiren) August 1, 2024
And in case you’re in the vicinity or have just booked your flights to go see it, Lauren provided more details about the bar:
the baroness
— lauren badillo milici (@motelsiren) August 2, 2024
It also turns out that the bar seems to play a lot of Celine Dion.
ON A LOOP
— lauren badillo milici (@motelsiren) August 2, 2024
And indeed, it would seem the decor was inspired by a quick visit Celine once paid to the place.
borh of their bathrooms are dedicated to celine dion bc she came in there once to pee https://t.co/em3RUtQzkH pic.twitter.com/6LlU7NCvl0
— aïs (@glamgamine) August 2, 2024
celine peed there once in the early 2000s lol, so they decided to make it a celine themed bar. iirc there’s more dion stuff too outside of the bathroom
— gianni (@R1PDCB) August 2, 2024
Needless to say, this got Titanic/Celine/Kate & Leo fans very flustered.
1.
I would marry this person https://t.co/PtmqSyrzh2
— Billy (@BrahVoh_DellTah) August 2, 2024
2.
what if we made out in the My Heart Will Go On bathroom https://t.co/DX5T3mvEiz
— worlds okayest parallel parker (@anacrusisnt) August 2, 2024
3.
Did this with some friends without realizing this was the downstairs bathroom, which is how I learned their upstairs bathroom is floor to ceiling Celine Dion photos. https://t.co/zxybr7lSUA
— Stephen Mlinarcik (@smlinarcik) August 2, 2024
4.
If you don’t want him I will gladly take him off your hands https://t.co/v5JC7wr5ME
— pari (@sugarplumpariii) August 2, 2024
5.
if someone i went on a date with was super stoked to show me this i would simply marry them https://t.co/GScJoO3rAw
— gender cereal (@_semperfemina_) August 2, 2024
6.
i would propose on the spot (in the bathroom) https://t.co/i01QFgXe4Z
— pipperberry (@pippercorn) August 1, 2024
7.
This reminded me of the one I went in last weekend with a giant Matt Dillon for reasons unknown. https://t.co/MG2Fz1v9Y9 pic.twitter.com/y2V6BDPx7I
— Mel (@sayanythingelse) August 2, 2024
8.
but i thought the old lady dropped it into the ocean in the end https://t.co/vJjUE45eXy
— bianca (@furor_uterino) August 2, 2024
There’s always someone to lower the tone, thankfully.
My fart will go on https://t.co/fqjXd3m741
— crouchingbadger (@crouchingbadger) August 2, 2024
READ MORE
This woman’s Titanic defence of the rioters is giving people a sinking feeling
Source: Twitter/X/@motelsiren Image source: USA Today