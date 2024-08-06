This Conservative blog asked “Do you miss us yet?” and got the answers it deserved – 18 favourite takedowns

Politics conservatives

It’s just over a month since Labour took the reins from the Tories, and it’s clearly been a busy one.

Planned increases in building programmes and their progress on junior doctors’ pay have been massively overshadowed by right-wing rioters using the deaths of three children as an excuse to attack police, loot shops and attempt to burn hotels with aylum seekers in them.

Amidst all that, the Conservative Home blog site saw fit to publish a hatchet job article about Labour’s baptism of fire.

It posed this question.

It got pretty much the response you’d expect.

Are you still here? Leave means leave. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) August 5, 2024

In the same way that one may be nostalgic for a particularly vicious bout of genital herpes. So no. https://t.co/otFNalkVtU — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) August 5, 2024

This is like asking if Parliament misses Guy Fawkes. — Astro (@indigopopuluxe) August 5, 2024

If the Conservatives had still been in power, we'd have spent the week watching them ponder whether thugs trying to burn asylum seekers alive were really far-right, except this time in the heart of government. https://t.co/f8oAh5rU0X — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 5, 2024

No. Not even the tiniest bit. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) August 5, 2024

Which bit are we supposed to miss? Is it the hate speech or the corruption? https://t.co/ldLRiSC4g7 — Richard Haviland (@rfhaviland) August 5, 2024

Ask me again in 30 years… Till then, learn how to govern — Clifford K (@holte) August 5, 2024

