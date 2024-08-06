Pics donald trump us election

We regret to inform you that Trump has filmed a dance for TikTok – and the cringe is off the scale

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 6th, 2024

We can only apologise if a mixture of horrified curiosity and FOMO has brought you into this cursed post, but we’ve seen the TikTok dance Trump did during his interview with YouTuber Adin Ross, and we don’t see why everyone else shouldn’t suffer too.

Brace yourself.

@realdonaldtrump @adin ♬ original sound – President Donald J Trump

Oh, so he’s going to save TikTok is he? He’s going to be so mad when he finds out about the executive order to ban TikTok signed in 2020 by *googles* Donald J. Trump.

At least he’s doing something about the rumour that MAGA are weird, though. Here’s Adin Ross being completely normal.

Let’s see what people have been saying about all this.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Somebody gave it the Yakety Sax treatment.

Perfect.

Source Donald J. Trump Image Screengrab