We regret to inform you that Trump has filmed a dance for TikTok – and the cringe is off the scale

We can only apologise if a mixture of horrified curiosity and FOMO has brought you into this cursed post, but we’ve seen the TikTok dance Trump did during his interview with YouTuber Adin Ross, and we don’t see why everyone else shouldn’t suffer too.

Brace yourself.

Oh, so he’s going to save TikTok is he? He’s going to be so mad when he finds out about the executive order to ban TikTok signed in 2020 by *googles* Donald J. Trump.

BREAKING: Trump has signed executive order that prohibits transactions with TikTok and WeChat parent companies Bytedance and Tencent (!!), effective in 45 days uhhh — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 7, 2020

At least he’s doing something about the rumour that MAGA are weird, though. Here’s Adin Ross being completely normal.

Adin Ross sniffed Andrew Tate's chair upon him leaving the room. I wish I was making this up. pic.twitter.com/by9dhLz5qp — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) January 8, 2023

Let’s see what people have been saying about all this.

What a horrible day to have eyes pic.twitter.com/6JgHL2JIN6 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 5, 2024

What a weird bunch of clowns. — _ (@SundaeDivine) August 5, 2024

The company you keep. Trump films TikTok video with far-right streamer Adin Ross, who’s been permanently banned from Twitch for “hateful conduct”. Ross has been known to embrace white nationalists and neo-Nazis, including Nick Fuentes. pic.twitter.com/P3xrAFiv4s — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 5, 2024

Weird, weirder and weirdest, Holy shit nobody in Maga land has any rhythm! — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) August 5, 2024

It’s a good thing majority of people who are fans of Ross and watched this bullshit can’t vote https://t.co/kBXGQZaKKk — Tyler Zucker (@TylerZucker) August 5, 2024

I have glasses, so I literally paid to see this — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) August 5, 2024

Trump issued an executive order banning TikTok while he was president due to national security concerns, but now he gets campaign contributions from TikTok investors, he doesn’t care about those national security concerns. But he can’t be bought, right? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 5, 2024

So fucking weird. https://t.co/9SGz13vWQK — vs. the relentlessness of entropy (@mcs_phd) August 5, 2024

Donald Trump and Adin Ross dancing is just weird! Seriously, does someone tell him this is good for his poll numbers? pic.twitter.com/RBYvRVFmev — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 5, 2024

People are making fun of this but honestly I think it's nice when your daughter's weird boyfriend gets grandad up on the floor. That's what weddings are for and he'll be back in the assisted living facility tomorrow so bless their hearts. But make sure he didn't steal anything. https://t.co/mJt2P3CCUA — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) August 6, 2024

I'd like to report a hate crime against gay music https://t.co/BSVe8oGIKz — D. A. Powell (@Powell_DA) August 6, 2024

Somebody gave it the Yakety Sax treatment.

Perfect.

