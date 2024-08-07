A bigot challenged Armando Iannucci’s right to call himself ‘British’ and what followed shows exactly what we’re up against

Celebrity Armando iannucci riots

We love everything the great Armando Iannucci has done, all the way from The Day Today to The Personal History of David Copperfield and everything in between, Alan Partridge, Veep, The Death of Stalin, simply too many to list (although we’re doing a good job).

Anyway, we mention the great man because he is also an essential follow on Twitter, where he has naturally been addressing the issue of the far-right thuggery gripping parts of the country right now. Saying things like this.

Just because you’re loud doesn’t mean you’re popular. The thugs on Britain’s streets last night tried to shriek and bully us into thinking they had a majority on their side, when the only thing they had on their side was bricks. The rest was noise. They’re a tiny fraction of a… — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 5, 2024

And despite the vast majority of people agreeing with him (and entirely proving his point) it caught the attention of a bigoted troll or two who tried to take issue in any way they could. By which we mean, this way.

Armando Iannucci, Wow! What a classic Anglo name! Must date back to the late Roman Empire at least! — Charles Martel (@CharlesmartelXx) August 6, 2024

And it obviously wasn’t going to end well for them.

Your point being? — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 6, 2024

You are a foreigner in a foreign land. Act accordingly. — Charles Martel (@CharlesmartelXx) August 6, 2024

Well I was born in Glasgow. Again, your point being? — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 6, 2024

And your parents? Spoiler alert- you won’t win this game. — Charles Martel (@CharlesmartelXx) August 6, 2024

Spoiler alert: I’m not the slightest bit interested in playing your game. You haven’t explained what the point is that you want to make, though. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 6, 2024

And then there was this particular bigot, who was less hesitant about revealing the point they were trying to make, which Iannucci was only too happy to share with everyone else.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

Ffs. Knuckledraggers — Mal Simons (@malsimons) August 7, 2024

They are too thick to argue with. — Richard Fenton (@RichFenton) August 7, 2024

“The rise of the idiots” from Nathan Barley now looks more documentary than satire — Alasdair Scott (@alasdairscott) August 7, 2024

Where does a cat have to be born to be classified as a cat? — John Sands (@SandmanJPM) August 7, 2024

I bet Fannatic Fennac thought they were a genius with that response to one of the best satirical comedy writers in the country. https://t.co/SbVmEAhZC3 — Nullen, Biscuit Overlord. (@Nullen80) August 7, 2024

I was born in a hospital; does that make me a doctor? — alexander miles ✌️ (@_AlexanderMiles) August 7, 2024

At the moment, all Twitter/X threads lead to bollocks https://t.co/o0yB8XQXi5 — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 6, 2024

My man Armando is a cornerstone of British humour https://t.co/jOFb8bftW5 — Josh K (@JoshK151553) August 7, 2024

Wow — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) August 7, 2024

