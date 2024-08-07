Celebrity Armando iannucci riots

A bigot challenged Armando Iannucci’s right to call himself ‘British’ and what followed shows exactly what we’re up against

John Plunkett. Updated August 7th, 2024

We love everything the great Armando Iannucci has done, all the way from The Day Today to The Personal History of David Copperfield and everything in between, Alan Partridge, Veep, The Death of Stalin, simply too many to list (although we’re doing a good job).

Anyway, we mention the great man because he is also an essential follow on Twitter, where he has naturally been addressing the issue of the far-right thuggery gripping parts of the country right now. Saying things like this.

And despite the vast majority of people agreeing with him (and entirely proving his point) it caught the attention of a bigoted troll or two who tried to take issue in any way they could. By which we mean, this way.

And it obviously wasn’t going to end well for them.

And then there was this particular bigot, who was less hesitant about revealing the point they were trying to make, which Iannucci was only too happy to share with everyone else.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Bloody hell.

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

To conclude …

And this.

In one word.

And finally! Because it had to be this …

