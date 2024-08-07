Tim Walz has started as he means to go on – by scorching JD Vance with a couch joke

US JD Vance Tim Walz us election

You can’t have missed the news that Kamala Harris has chosen the Governor of Minnesota to be her running mate.

Her decision to give Tim Walz the nod has been met with overwhelmingly positive responses from Democrats, and a hefty portion of panic from Republicans, but we can’t help feeling this section of his first Harris-Walz rally is going to win a few more hearts.

Like all regular people in America's heartland, JD Vance studied at Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires, and wrote a bestseller trashing that community. Come on. I can't wait to debate the guy—that is, if he's willing to get off the couch and show up. pic.twitter.com/4orv0v2xTZ — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

“I can’t wait to debate the guy …that is if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up.”

Pitch perfect. This view includes Kamala Harris reacting to the joke – and it looks like she approved this message.

Walz: And I got to tell you, I can't wait to debate the guy. That is if he's willing to get off the couch and show up. pic.twitter.com/sz7qkFIFFg — Acyn (@Acyn) August 6, 2024

Let’s take a look at some other reactions.

1.

Sir, with all due respect— you can’t say “get off” and “couch” in the same sentence as JV Vance. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 7, 2024

2.

She was trying not to ijbol https://t.co/m0qbN2WuIg pic.twitter.com/DeE7zKG5am — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) August 6, 2024

3.

The electoral map after Walz calls Vance a couch fucker on live TV https://t.co/umIJjS0jtx pic.twitter.com/4QB4jlaBCU — bob's burgers urbanist ️ (@yhdistyminen) August 6, 2024

4.

5.

6.

I don’t care about your politics, or who you’re voting for, this is OBJECTIVELY the best burn in US election history. https://t.co/IivudgXyMW — Barlow Adams (@BarlowAdams) August 7, 2024

7.

Damn he went straight after the couch fucker! — DiscoNapkin (@DiscoNapkin) August 6, 2024

8.

Coach Walz vs Couch Vance — Franklin (@franklinisbored) August 6, 2024

9.

I'd like to report a murder. — valenumr (@Valen_UMR) August 6, 2024

10.

I really don't think it's yet possible to describe how insanely powerful a vibe shift it is to suddenly see the Dems on the attack, seizing the moment, and landing body blow after body blow against these hateful freaks. https://t.co/4gdodTd8KY — Brendan Foley (@TheTrueBrendanF) August 6, 2024

11.

this man really came to fight — coinmon (@therealCoinmon) August 6, 2024

12.

honestly didn't think either of them would have the cheek to go there, good on them. go low. then go lower. bite their fucking ankles off. https://t.co/4S9bw67v9L — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) August 7, 2024

13.

14.

15.

no fucking way lmfao pic.twitter.com/Gf3q3yQeKk — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 6, 2024

We’ll give Governor Walz the last word.

I'll just say it: Donald Trump and JD Vance are creepy and, yes, weird. We are not going back. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

