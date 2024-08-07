US JD Vance Tim Walz us election

Tim Walz has started as he means to go on – by scorching JD Vance with a couch joke

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 7th, 2024

You can’t have missed the news that Kamala Harris has chosen the Governor of Minnesota to be her running mate.

Her decision to give Tim Walz the nod has been met with overwhelmingly positive responses from Democrats, and a hefty portion of panic from Republicans, but we can’t help feeling this section of his first Harris-Walz rally is going to win a few more hearts.

“I can’t wait to debate the guy …that is if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up.”

Pitch perfect. This view includes Kamala Harris reacting to the joke – and it looks like she approved this message.

Let’s take a look at some other reactions.

We’ll give Governor Walz the last word.

Source Tim Walz Image Screengrab