13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Twitter takedowns

It’s that time of the week when we round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Tommy Robinson and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’

2. ‘Bang on target’

3. ‘Andrew Pierce appears to have worked at the Daily Mail for decades without having any idea what is actually in it’

Zarah Sultana: “If we look at the front pages of the Daily Mail, and the language that has been used by outlets like the Daily Mail…” Daily Mails Andrew Pierce: “Can you give me an example? Can you give me an example?” pic.twitter.com/7eajOZrOKH — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) August 5, 2024

4. ‘Blunt speaking’

5. ‘Strewth!’

Why is Australia so good at swimming? — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 28, 2024

In school we have swimming lessons instead of active shooter drills. https://t.co/VQb8xjuEDZ — Tina’s Hair Eisteddfod ️‍ (@Fabbz3182) July 28, 2024

6. ‘Ring piece’

If your girl proposes to you, especially during the Olympics, you’re cooked. There is nothing more emasculating than a woman proposing.pic.twitter.com/i9nLdMmM8u — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) August 7, 2024

yeah man nothing less masculine than getting married to a beautiful world class professional athlete. https://t.co/N7yyQD8KTu — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) August 8, 2024

7. ‘Kamala Harris trying not to laugh is my happy place’

Tim Walz takes a jab at Trump, which was part of his appeal as the pick: “Make no mistake violent crime was up under Donald Trump. And that’s not even counting the crimes he committed.” pic.twitter.com/RhNqolKGdx — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 6, 2024

