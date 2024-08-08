30 people who wouldn’t tell anyone if they won the lottery, but there would be signs

Life money

Who among us hasn’t spent time fantasising about what they’d do if they won the lottery and money was no object?

These people sure have, not that they’d do anything as crass as boast to others about their wealth. Instead, there would be signs that they had money to burn…

1.

I wouldn’t tell anyone I’d won the lottery, but there would be signs— pic.twitter.com/fKis4yz7YZ — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) July 24, 2024

2.

i wouldn’t announce i’d won the lottery, but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/MhrTWtgF63 — Miss Marjorie Regrets (@coffinsneeze) July 5, 2024

3.

If I won the lottery I wouldn’t tell anyone, but there would be signs https://t.co/NkrQGCJ4av — Jenny Constable (@JennyLConstable) July 23, 2024

4.

I wouldn’t tell anybody if I won the lottery, but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/n1QlWtlexL — Z. Emerson (@World0fEcho) July 6, 2024

5.

if i ever won the lottery i wouldn’t tell anyone but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/wmIcKPl8Yd — michael (@FilledwithUrine) July 6, 2024

6.

if i won the lottery i wouldn’t tell anyone, but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/IxLOy7L33f — i like food (@messedupfoods) November 10, 2023

7.

if I won the lottery there wouldn’t be an announcement, but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/11tFhm7r0v — Owl! at the Library ‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) July 13, 2024

8.

if I won the lottery I wouldn’t tell anyone, but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/jC05hNV5rg — ️en (@NoCloutBen) December 28, 2023

9.

if i won the lottery i wouldn’t tell anyone but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/tuzp6Uk2x0 — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) June 26, 2024

10.

if i won the lottery i wouldn’t tell anyone but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/tfgGIJQERD — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) July 7, 2024

11.

if i won the lottery, i wouldn’t tell anyone, but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/nyLTkrVocM — ryan brun (angry) (@iamryanbrun) July 25, 2024

12.

If I ever won the lottery I wouldn’t tell anyone but there would be signs. https://t.co/hAfYVkhDDO — Natalya (@d3rwood) December 25, 2023

13.

if i ever won the lottery i wouldn’t tell anyone but there would be signs https://t.co/3PYKzrxlVr — ༻༺ (@mishricci) July 13, 2024

14.

i wouldn’t announce i’d won the lottery, but there would be signs pic.twitter.com/z0ix4p1a2X — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) July 7, 2024

15.