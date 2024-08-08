Trump’s ranty fan fiction about Biden’s next move is a Psychology lecturer’s dream – 14 favourite reactions

Politics donald trump us election

The news that Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, is now Kamala Harris‘s running mate has given the Democratic Party polls and coffers a boost, with teachers really digging deep.

So in the 24 hours since @KamalaHarris asked @Tim_Walz to join the ticket, her campaign has raised: $36 million

from 450,000 donors

More than 1/3rd giving for the first time

‍ the top profession was teachers — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) August 7, 2024

Governor Walz has hit the ground running, with a scorching couch joke about JD Vance and a jibe about Donald Trump‘s felonies. He’s not afraid to say what he thinks about his opponents.

I'll just say it: Donald Trump and JD Vance are creepy and, yes, weird. We are not going back. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

It hasn’t landed so well in the Trump Vance camp, where they’ve been looking for an effective attack line against the new guy.

This is insanely racist pic.twitter.com/aPgFdJFTdb — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 7, 2024

Over on Truth Social, Donald Trump has been furiously posting his stream of consciousness – and we mean furiously. We’d love a psychologist to talk us through this.

What? If that happens, we’ll give you the money ourselves. The internet took notice.

1.

I LOVE THE SMELL OF A PANICKED MELTDOWN IN HIS CAMPAIGN! #HideTheKetchup pic.twitter.com/vt9zuVkDsz — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 6, 2024

2.

3.

My dude wanted to run against Biden so badly that he is now producing fanfic pic.twitter.com/KbLqSZxfzL — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 6, 2024

4.

When a deeply disturbed malignant narcissist enters the panic stage of his psychosis … pic.twitter.com/uLt5Z8PxKL — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 6, 2024

5.

6.

In 1973 I smoked Sonoran Desert Toad Venom in a van with a guy named 'Sunrise' and I didn't hallucinate like this pic.twitter.com/3GVCKEDkUq — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) August 7, 2024

7.

Deranged. Racist. Unfit for office pic.twitter.com/cd8ZWAqxl5 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 6, 2024

8.

Donald Trump is literally begging Biden to come back into the race because Kamala is kicking his ass. pic.twitter.com/rqlcwVupdT — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 6, 2024

9.

Well this is measured…… pic.twitter.com/NB9JY4Aw7P — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) August 6, 2024

10.

11.

“Okay grandpa let’s get you back to bed” https://t.co/bDjWnXoc12 — This Barbie Was Returned to the Store (@wstafrican) August 6, 2024

12.

These are the words of a broken man. He sounds like an old drunk who behind the angry words is just longing for what might have been. Whenever we (rarely) get a glimpse of the real human being Donald Trump it’s of a deeply lonely and pathetic figure. pic.twitter.com/npeUdQMSKy — Moti Gorin (@GorinMoti) August 7, 2024

13.

This was posted *before* the packed rally for Harris and Walz in PA. When he sees the size of that crowd…. (And to be clear, what top Dems did — persuade Biden that there was a strong chance he would lose — was not a "coup." What TRUMP tried, on the other hand, was one.) pic.twitter.com/Y1Jt1vo5jp — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 6, 2024

14.

Can we just say it? the guy is fuqqing nuts. pic.twitter.com/88mVixa798 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 6, 2024

Dan Ewen posted the rant that Trump probably has playing in his head. Enjoy.

