Politics donald trump us election

Trump’s ranty fan fiction about Biden’s next move is a Psychology lecturer’s dream – 14 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 8th, 2024

The news that Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, is now Kamala Harris‘s running mate has given the Democratic Party polls and coffers a boost, with teachers really digging deep.

Governor Walz has hit the ground running, with a scorching couch joke about JD Vance and a jibe about Donald Trump‘s felonies. He’s not afraid to say what he thinks about his opponents.

It hasn’t landed so well in the Trump Vance camp, where they’ve been looking for an effective attack line against the new guy.

Joey Mannarino tweet. Tim Walz dressed his dog up for a Pride parade. And he’s basically a Somalian. I won’t say the rest, but I hope that dog is okay. Showing a picture of Walz with a black labrador. The dog is wearing a rainbow neckerchief.

Over on Truth Social, Donald Trump has been furiously posting his stream of consciousness – and we mean furiously. We’d love a psychologist to talk us through this.

What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE. He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!

What? If that happens, we’ll give you the money ourselves. The internet took notice.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Dan Ewen posted the rant that Trump probably has playing in his head. Enjoy.

READ MORE

Trump treated the MAGA faithful to a rant about not being able to buy flypaper and got swatted by the internet

Image Truth Social, Screengrab