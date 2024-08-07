Tim Walz’s JD Vance gag was already good but his Trump takedown was a humdinger

Politics donald trump Tim Walz us election

You’l already know by now that the running mate chosen by Kamala Harris in the US presidential race is turning out to be rather better at the job than Trump’s comic candidate, JD Vance.

Harris’s choice of Tim Walz has been pretty much universally applauded and if you needed to see why look no further than the Democratic governor’s first speech as Harris’s prospective VP which went viral for all kinds of reasons.

There was his fabulous gag at the expense of JD Vance, which we’ve written about over here,

no fucking way lmfao pic.twitter.com/Gf3q3yQeKk — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 6, 2024

And almost as good – maybe even better? – was this takedown of Trump and the rising crime the US saw under its former president.

Tim Walz takes a jab at Trump, which was part of his appeal as the pick: “Make no mistake violent crime was up under Donald Trump. And that’s not even counting the crimes he committed.” pic.twitter.com/RhNqolKGdx — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 6, 2024

And the look on Kamala Harris’s face takes it to a whole new level.

her trying not to laugh is my happy place pic.twitter.com/6MSUWTs4St — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) August 6, 2024

Boom!

Source @kaitlancollins