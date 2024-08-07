Politics donald trump Tim Walz us election

Tim Walz’s JD Vance gag was already good but his Trump takedown was a humdinger

John Plunkett. Updated August 7th, 2024

You’l already know by now that the running mate chosen by Kamala Harris in the US presidential race is turning out to be rather better at the job than Trump’s comic candidate, JD Vance.

Harris’s choice of Tim Walz has been pretty much universally applauded and if you needed to see why look no further than the Democratic governor’s first speech as Harris’s prospective VP which went viral for all kinds of reasons.

There was his fabulous gag at the expense of JD Vance, which we’ve written about over here,

And almost as good – maybe even better? – was this takedown of Trump and the rising crime the US saw under its former president.

And the look on Kamala Harris’s face takes it to a whole new level.

Boom!

Source @kaitlancollins