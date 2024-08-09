25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

What a week it’s been – a new running mate for Kamala Harris, Trump losing his tiny mind over it, the Olympics giving us comedy and drama – and the riots, the terrible riots, being slightly offset by the heartwarming counter-protests.

We all need a laugh, and some of us need one more than ever – so share your favourite jokes and maybe tag a friend so they can enjoy them, too.

1.

Word of the Day is ‘shot-clog’ (1600s): the person in a group who is only tolerated because they’re buying the next round. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) August 9, 2024

2.

I like to watch the Olympics and guess how far into each event I would die. — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) August 9, 2024

3.

it’s so hard to see someone else living your dream pic.twitter.com/TsTfGzyeII — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) August 3, 2024

4.

The documentary My Octopus Teacher will not be shown tonight due to tentacle difficulties. — Charlie Alzamora (@chalzamora) August 3, 2024

5.

Dying sensei: Please, be mindful.. If you remember just one thing… A butterfly flaps its wings… hurricane, across the world … Me (writing down in my notebook): Butteflys Dangerous — Nicolas_Dream (@afraidofwasps) August 3, 2024

6.

One more week not killing my basil plant so I’m a farmer now — eLeni (@eleniZarro) August 2, 2024

7.

Final Destination ruined two of my favorite things. Rollercoasters and sharing the road with log hauling trucks. — Destry (@DestryBrod) August 2, 2024

8.

I thought she had massive feet pic.twitter.com/wKNItSDmfw — Ash (@Ashfromenfield) August 2, 2024

9.

Coffee should be free for anyone born before 1989. — Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) August 4, 2024

10.

An ice cream truck has rolled past my house three times and it’s honestly starting to feel like profiling — Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) August 4, 2024

11.

12.