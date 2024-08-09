25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
What a week it’s been – a new running mate for Kamala Harris, Trump losing his tiny mind over it, the Olympics giving us comedy and drama – and the riots, the terrible riots, being slightly offset by the heartwarming counter-protests.
We all need a laugh, and some of us need one more than ever – so share your favourite jokes and maybe tag a friend so they can enjoy them, too.
1.
Word of the Day is ‘shot-clog’ (1600s): the person in a group who is only tolerated because they’re buying the next round.
— Susie Dent (@susie_dent) August 9, 2024
2.
I like to watch the Olympics and guess how far into each event I would die.
— Alex Baze (@bazecraze) August 9, 2024
3.
it’s so hard to see someone else living your dream pic.twitter.com/TsTfGzyeII
— Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) August 3, 2024
4.
The documentary My Octopus Teacher will not be shown tonight due to tentacle difficulties.
— Charlie Alzamora (@chalzamora) August 3, 2024
5.
Dying sensei: Please, be mindful.. If you remember just one thing… A butterfly flaps its wings… hurricane, across the world …
Me (writing down in my notebook): Butteflys Dangerous
— Nicolas_Dream (@afraidofwasps) August 3, 2024
6.
One more week not killing my basil plant so I’m a farmer now
— eLeni (@eleniZarro) August 2, 2024
7.
Final Destination ruined two of my favorite things. Rollercoasters and sharing the road with log hauling trucks.
— Destry (@DestryBrod) August 2, 2024
8.
I thought she had massive feet pic.twitter.com/wKNItSDmfw
— Ash (@Ashfromenfield) August 2, 2024
9.
Coffee should be free for anyone born before 1989.
— Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) August 4, 2024
10.
An ice cream truck has rolled past my house three times and it’s honestly starting to feel like profiling
— Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) August 4, 2024
11.
— Andy (@alreadytaken74) August 4, 2024
12.
Gas station lines at 2 am: pic.twitter.com/vVjMUUT0Hq
— Lance (@BornAKang) August 7, 2024