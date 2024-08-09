News england immigration riots

This comedian’s old gag about immigration and integration in Britain is as relevant today as ever

Poke Reporter. Updated August 9th, 2024

Sometimes the old jokes are the best.

Or maybe it’s that the same old arguments keep coming up and so jokes about those arguments never lose their relevance.

Enter comedian Tez Ilyas, who has re-shared a clip from one of his sets he first performed in 2017.

In it, he talks about how there are some people who don’t like immigrants, complaining about how the don’t integrate into the local culture. And that’s when he draws an interesting comparison.

Here’s what he says:

“I was talking before about how there’s people out there who don’t like us and they say we don’t integrate. We’re trying to take over, that we should go back to ‘Muslimistan’.

“Here’s the thing. I’ve studied British history. Now as far as I can tell, going to another country, not learning the language, sticking to your own religion, forcing your customs on others, and making no effort to integrate is actually the most British thing you can do!”

The clip of Tez’s stand-up has gone viral, with many people applauding his take.

If you enjoyed that, you might be lucky enough to be able to catch Tez on his tour, which you can find out about by following the link in this post.

Source: Twitter/X/@TezIlyas