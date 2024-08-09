This comedian’s old gag about immigration and integration in Britain is as relevant today as ever

News england immigration riots

Sometimes the old jokes are the best.

Or maybe it’s that the same old arguments keep coming up and so jokes about those arguments never lose their relevance.

Enter comedian Tez Ilyas, who has re-shared a clip from one of his sets he first performed in 2017.

In it, he talks about how there are some people who don’t like immigrants, complaining about how the don’t integrate into the local culture. And that’s when he draws an interesting comparison.

Here’s what he says:

“I was talking before about how there’s people out there who don’t like us and they say we don’t integrate. We’re trying to take over, that we should go back to ‘Muslimistan’. “Here’s the thing. I’ve studied British history. Now as far as I can tell, going to another country, not learning the language, sticking to your own religion, forcing your customs on others, and making no effort to integrate is actually the most British thing you can do!”

The clip of Tez’s stand-up has gone viral, with many people applauding his take.

1.

Sums it up perfectly https://t.co/XWLCQL8zYy — Phil Sharrock (@philsharrock) August 7, 2024

2.

Dark humour is the best humour https://t.co/NJC9BXFD6q — Tania Page (@taniapage) August 8, 2024

3.

The Irish people knew this hundreds of years before the rest of the world….. https://t.co/1XmsZyge46 — Paul Murphy (@paulmurphy68) August 6, 2024

4.

Not integrating is so British — Carl from Stoke (@Carl_M0SZT) August 7, 2024

5.

this is very true…

anyone who has been for fish and chips in Benidorm can testify to the same… https://t.co/KoX2gvlkL9 — Mx. Ceri Hirst (@ceri_hirst) August 7, 2024

6.

Very funny right now https://t.co/hfb0Il4yZt — Crispin Hunt (@crispinhunt) August 8, 2024

7.

THANK YOU. This is what an expat is, someone of a certain demographic who goes to other countries, doesn’t give a shit about the people or culture or & never integrates & never have the intention to because they never learn the language. They just want the sun or tax breaks. https://t.co/yvcJ6sd6fx — theatypicalsunflower (@theatypicK) August 7, 2024

8.

9.

Brilliant- destroying the dumb right wing anti immigration argument in less than a minute. https://t.co/dXzr0qT5aD — CJ (@rights_wrong) August 9, 2024

10.

History is a thing https://t.co/LJx95yZRWl — simn clydesdale (@simonclydesdale) August 7, 2024

If you enjoyed that, you might be lucky enough to be able to catch Tez on his tour, which you can find out about by following the link in this post.

Come see me on tour this Autumn https://t.co/tRZNPQRVvg — Tez (@tezilyas) August 6, 2024

READ MORE

Even Brits love this hilarious song about why the Spanish “hate” them

Source: Twitter/X/@TezIlyas