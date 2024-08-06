News england Protests

A protestor pining for the days of ‘old England’ was asked what their country had lost and his answer was a proper humdinger

John Plunkett. Updated August 6th, 2024

One not entirely unwelcome side effect of the protests gripping towns and cities up and down the country right now are the interviews with particular protesters which have been going viral on Twitter.

And as an insight into the mind of some – not all, just quite a few – of the people who take part in this sort of thing, it’s frankly unrivalled, and manages to be both entertaining and depressing all at the same time.

One of the latest to go viral is this man who was pining for the days of ‘old England’ and was asked exactly what the country had lost since then. Stick with it, because it’s a humdinger.

@wesleywinterclips Enough Is Enough #fyp #england #london #protest #viral #tiktokviral ♬ original sound – WesleyWinter

Ah yes, of course. Pubs, betting shops and ‘loads of places to go’.

And just in case that’s tricky to watch …

And here are our favourite things people said about all that.

To conclude …

And finally, separate but related (not by blood, presumably) …

READ MORE

These ‘Little Englanders’ will already have you facepalming into next week but the jaw-dropping payoff is simply incredible

Source @wesleywinterclips H/T @wisted__kidney