A protestor pining for the days of ‘old England’ was asked what their country had lost and his answer was a proper humdinger

One not entirely unwelcome side effect of the protests gripping towns and cities up and down the country right now are the interviews with particular protesters which have been going viral on Twitter.

And as an insight into the mind of some – not all, just quite a few – of the people who take part in this sort of thing, it’s frankly unrivalled, and manages to be both entertaining and depressing all at the same time.

One of the latest to go viral is this man who was pining for the days of ‘old England’ and was asked exactly what the country had lost since then. Stick with it, because it’s a humdinger.

Ah yes, of course. Pubs, betting shops and ‘loads of places to go’.

And just in case that’s tricky to watch …

And here are our favourite things people said about all that.

Economic decline & technological advance is an anathema to him‍♀️‍ It’d be funny but…..✊️✌️ — Badassmutha #FBPE ‍⬛‍♂️ (@dodgson_sally) August 5, 2024

I have to tell myself to take deep breaths. I’m really going to start having chest pains over here. — twisted kidney (@twisted__kidney) August 5, 2024

“Pubs everywhere, betting shops everywhere, loads of places to go” Is the new “Visit Uk” campaign slogan. — Joe (@JoeBalaclava) August 6, 2024

“Loads of places to go, now there’s none” while he is literally standing in front of a pub that he went to. ‍♂️ — Lukas Knöfler (@lukascph) August 6, 2024

Maybe that’s some peoples idea of England .. I beg to differ on the betting shops though

They are everywhere, along with Vaping stores, charity shops and Turkish Barbers ! — King Conan (@Crypto_Knight21) August 6, 2024

These people live among us. That’s why I choose to stay at home with a book when I’m not at work. — Just Neil (@Neilovichi) August 6, 2024

To conclude …

I actually thought this was a parody clip because it’s so funny https://t.co/4N3FvIzAXE — B (@XByBilal) August 6, 2024

And finally, separate but related (not by blood, presumably) …

Source @wesleywinterclips H/T @wisted__kidney