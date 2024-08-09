17 of the funniest responses to the Simone Biles ‘snap to attention’ meme

Entertainment Paris Olympics Simone Biles

Gymnast Simone Biles has been one of the true megastars of the Paris Olympics, winning three golds and one silver, and contributing to one of the 2024 Games’ most iconic images.

She’s also a social media darling, and one clip of Biles in particular has really captured the meme-magination of Twitter/X users.

In the three-second clip, shared by Holly Anderson, Biles is seen stretching, chatting to someone, waiting for her heat to start. But as soon as the commentator says “first up, the balance beam”, Biles’ head snaps to attention and she looks right at the camera. Just watch it.

If she had ever needed another career, Simone would have made an amazing librarian/nun/middle school teacher of any kind, look at that predator vision whip around pic.twitter.com/yhm3PkBGZe — Holly Anderson (@HollyAnderson) August 6, 2024

This has led to a whole raft of jokes over the last few days, comparing the Biles’ look to everything from That’s So Raven and The Office, to Jurassic Park and The Lord of the Rings. Oh, and toddlers and dogs when food appears.

Here are some of the best.

1.

2.

3.

this how Raven would look into the camera before having a vision https://t.co/mu79T1Hs1K — skwid (@iamskwid) August 9, 2024

4.

Irish people when the intro to ‘Mr Brightside’ comes on in the club. https://t.co/YhMj4qVaLb — Shane Moloney (@shanemoloney19) August 8, 2024

5.

I ain’t even do nothing and I’m about to go sit in the corner. https://t.co/qzR4ZDpPTM — Nightingale (@Moonorchid) August 6, 2024

6.

Why did I sit up and straighten my posture — Mr Butera ☀️ (@only1riles) August 6, 2024

7. (sound on!)

8.

No one: Absolutely no one: Jim Halpert any time he had a chance: https://t.co/oXkJKMs14b — Julio López (@JulioCLopezR) August 8, 2024

9.