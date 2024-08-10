19 things women might dislike the most if they were to become men

Social Media r/AskReddit

We recently shared some replies from r/AskReddit, where someone had asked the question –

“What might men dislike the most if they were to become women?”

Some of the suggestions were –

The constant criticisms over every little fucking thing by complete strangers. Not being able to write their name in the snow when they pee…in cursive. Less pay for equal work.

Naturally, this question soon popped up on the forum –

“What might women dislike the most if they were to become men?”

Fair enough. Thousands of people responded to u/AGuyWondering, with these suggestions standing out.

Rumpleshite

Being 6+ feet on an airplane.

kollekt2

There are NO clothing options.

Ghosty4

No chivalry for men.

Classic-Row-2872

I love kids, they’re fucking hilarious and always doing adorable stuff, but Im always mindful of looking like a pedo when I laugh or smile at some kid just vibin’ or having fun in the wild.

Citizen6587732879

Being compared to a bear.

TheBoulder

Women might dislike the lack of physical affection and emotional support men often experience from friends.

WholeFilmStellar

YouPeopleHaveNoSense

If you’re a short woman, you’re gunna hate being a short man.

speakerbox2001

