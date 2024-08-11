29 favourite funny reactions to the Australian Olympic breaker who has gained internet immortality – or infamy

Sport olympics Paris Olympics

For one games only (unless another country picks it up in the future), breaking – which is break dancing – has had its moment in the Olympic spotlight.

Breaking makes its Olympic debut today!#BreakingForGold pic.twitter.com/TvcGNcwYie — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 9, 2024

Of course, Snoop Dogg – who was a torch bearer and has been popping up in various sporting arenas – kicked off the history-making contest.

Who better?! Snoop Dogg is here for the debut of breaking at the Olympic Games #BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/xZWSJlCJvj — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 9, 2024

But it was one entrant in particular who grabbed public attention, although not in an entirely good way.

This australian breakdancer has a PhD in breakdancing and dance culture and was a ballroom dancer before taking up breaking. I don't even know what to say. This is the most blackpilling shit I've seen in weeks. pic.twitter.com/LMv5yPAVtL — Homʊŋkʊlʊs (@Nedunjeliyan2) August 10, 2024

Some people thought that Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn‘s performance had strong Kath and Kim vibes – and we can see why.

The 36-year-old lecturer from Hornsby in New South Wales holds a PhD in Cultural Studies, with particular regards to breaking, but more importantly – she’s the newest meme of the Paris Olympics.

1.

What my nephew does after telling all of us to “watch this” pic.twitter.com/366LjIRl4j — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) August 9, 2024

2.

She’s gonna get that Juilliard audition, for her mom and Derek . pic.twitter.com/tgdyFJHTbk — Charlie (@charlieblr) August 9, 2024

3.

I don't care, this is the greatest thing I've ever seen at the #Olympics #Breaking pic.twitter.com/BTf1cket3g — Quezare (@_Quezare_) August 9, 2024

4.

Okay, the Olympics can end now https://t.co/MgKDBwryoC — Trey (@treydayway) August 9, 2024

5.

6.

Dogs when they see a lovely pile of fox shit pic.twitter.com/w40GFy7eqv — Grace (@graceyldn) August 9, 2024

7.

If Raygun isn't our flag bearer for the closing ceremony we've lost all sense of who we are as a nation https://t.co/8uSHylq2Hm — James McGrath (@james_r_mcgrath) August 9, 2024

8.

Me in bed at 3am after getting cramp in my calf.pic.twitter.com/jOaSHa9xbm — Tears of a Clown (@Modmuffin) August 9, 2024

9.

When you lie on your resume to get the job #Australia #breakdancing pic.twitter.com/SqbSV1mkX5 — peaceful jay (@Jacintamathews2) August 9, 2024

10.

I could live all my life and never come up with anything as funny as Raygun, the 36-year-old Australian Olympic breakdancer pic.twitter.com/1uPYBxIlh8 — mariah (@mariahkreutter) August 9, 2024

11.

Insane respect, got an all expenses paid trip to Paris plus all the free gear and is forever an Olympian. She cooked hard here I’m afraid pic.twitter.com/jHRHSUSpoz — Katie (@medicinexthings) August 9, 2024

12.

I liked it better when Homer did it https://t.co/aOS2rJWC6B pic.twitter.com/vb47Pr7McS — Morgan “Absolute Heater of a Memoir” Campbell (@MorganPCampbell) August 9, 2024

13.

The fact that RayGun has a Ph.D in breakdancing is its own commentary on academia vs real world expertise. https://t.co/pQcL8HzAW9 — BioTechSnack (@SnackBioTech) August 9, 2024

14.

I truly cannot believe this is an Olympic sport https://t.co/Rp0X6NLMKV — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 9, 2024

15.