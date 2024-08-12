Celebrity Armando iannucci elon musk

Elon Musk said freedom of speech was being undermined around the world and Armando Iannucci’s response said it best

Poke Staff. Updated August 12th, 2024

It’s fair to say that Twitter isn’t what it was since it was bought by Elon Musk, and we don’t just mean because it’s not called Twitter any more (but try to stop us calling that).

Such is the toxicity surrounding Musk and what he’s posting on Twitter – suggesting that ‘civil war is inevitable’ in the UK, for instance – that he’s making Tesla toxic, according to reports, described as a ‘driver of elections misinformation’.

Musk has also engaged with posts by Tommy Robinson, increasingly the visibility of the founder of the EDL, and it was perhaps with all of this in mind (or maybe not, obviously) that Musk tweeted about how concerned he was about freedom of speech.

And it prompted lots of totally on-point replies …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

But no-one said it better than the creator of Veep and The Thick Of It (and so much other stuff besides), Armando Iannucci.

What could Iannucci possibly be talking about?

Oh.

And the great man (Iannucci, obviously) has been making a bit of a habit of this sort of thing.

READ MORE

Armando Iannucci has been magnificently taking Elon Musk down one tweet at a time and it’s a supremely satisfying read

Source @Aiannucci