Elon Musk said freedom of speech was being undermined around the world and Armando Iannucci’s response said it best

It’s fair to say that Twitter isn’t what it was since it was bought by Elon Musk, and we don’t just mean because it’s not called Twitter any more (but try to stop us calling that).

Such is the toxicity surrounding Musk and what he’s posting on Twitter – suggesting that ‘civil war is inevitable’ in the UK, for instance – that he’s making Tesla toxic, according to reports, described as a ‘driver of elections misinformation’.

Musk has also engaged with posts by Tommy Robinson, increasingly the visibility of the founder of the EDL, and it was perhaps with all of this in mind (or maybe not, obviously) that Musk tweeted about how concerned he was about freedom of speech.

Freedom of speech is the bedrock of democracy. If the truth is suppressed, it is impossible to make an informed voting decision. The degree to which freedom of speech is being undermined around the world is extremely alarming. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2024

And it prompted lots of totally on-point replies …

Amplifying & disseminating lies & falsehoods *is* suppressing the truth, even, perhaps especially, when done in the name of ‘free speech’. Otherwise, you make an excellent point. https://t.co/v4NqONmgie — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 10, 2024

Freedom of Speech without consequences is such an American concept. Freedom of Speech shouldn't mean you can be racist, bigoted or incite violence without consequences. It has been like this for DECADES in Europe with little issue. NONE. Why can't Americans accept that… https://t.co/0fsNmM7pWj — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 10, 2024

The guy who parrots conspiracy theories and fake news every single day is lecturing us about truth https://t.co/Qr9JHspC0P — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) August 10, 2024

Is that why you're suing to force companies to advertise here? "Free speech"? You're such a weirdo — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 10, 2024

This would be embarrassing in a Year 9 civics class. Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences to your speech. Freedom of speech does not mean truth and lies must be treated equally. Freedom of speech is OBVIOUSLY not an absolute. https://t.co/evcDXFFyBD — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) August 10, 2024

The level to which falsehoods & disinformation are being amplified on social media by right wing Silicon Valley sociopaths is extremely disturbing https://t.co/zWea0JYfDO — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) August 10, 2024

But no-one said it better than the creator of Veep and The Thick Of It (and so much other stuff besides), Armando Iannucci.

Agreed, truth shouldn’t be suppressed. Which is why it’s best not to dump it in a landfill site, pour over it a slurry of half-truths, misinformation, insults, blatant lies, random speculation and conspiracy, and then above that stinking mess type the word ‘True.’ https://t.co/lB0mjxLEhP — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 11, 2024

What could Iannucci possibly be talking about?

Oh.

And the great man (Iannucci, obviously) has been making a bit of a habit of this sort of thing.

Man who advocates freedom of speech threatens other man over speech https://t.co/UelUYb5qTW — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 11, 2024

It can’t be true. It’s speculation about the probability of a response to a thing that has yet to take place. How’s that true? https://t.co/X1NEHZGQsd — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 11, 2024

But of course it’s not. https://t.co/hQ8nWDur11 — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 11, 2024

