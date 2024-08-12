Furious Nigel Farage got the Downfall meme treatment – and it’s absolutely essential comedy viewing

Entertainment riots satire

The shameful scenes of rioting that recently spread across the UK may have petered out, but the repercussions are still being felt by those who carried out the widespread racist thuggery, people who were hurt or had property damaged by them, and those who remain in fear because of the rhetoric they promoted.

While there is absolutely nothing funny about the violence and intimidation carried out by these people, some of them couldn’t have made themselves a more laughable sight if they’d been characters in a sitcom, or – perhaps more aptly – a farce.

Stacey Vint, who was caught on camera shoving a bin at police officers before promptly falling flat on her face has been jailed for 1 year and 8 months for her part in the violent disorder in Middlesbrough last weekendhttps://t.co/ks2azbPltJ pic.twitter.com/gvHn8frpps — The Northern Echo (@TheNorthernEcho) August 9, 2024

This fits perfectly with the theme from Enter The Dragon. pic.twitter.com/iTQhrnLimX — The Jase (@jasemonkey) July 30, 2024

The Tragic Roundaboutpic.twitter.com/irYQFbTuwq — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) August 7, 2024

Certain right wing elements in politics and social media either made excuses for the rioters – even after they tried to burn down two hotels with asylum seekers inside – or they helped spread dangerous imflammatory misinformation, either directly or by asking loaded questions in bad faith.

Twitter/X quickly dubbed the unrest the Farage Riots, and he wasn’t a happy bunny.

Nigel Farage says it upsets him when people call the far-right violence 'The Farage Riots'. So people should definitely not do that pic.twitter.com/i3MN9sFEIK — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) August 8, 2024

We DEFINITELY should not call them the Farage Riots… — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) August 8, 2024

None of this has any connection whatsoever to Farage’s rhetoric, clearly. pic.twitter.com/xa0ZU8VwGg — Brendan May (@bmay) August 7, 2024

The wonderful Colin the Dachshund turned to that internet staple, Downfall, to parody the full Farage petulance. It’s a thing of beauty.

Don't call them Farage Riots. It makes him really upset. https://t.co/Zut6gRA2fl pic.twitter.com/aqX35FLfKC — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) August 9, 2024

“Six drunks have taken a roundabout in Blackpool. Steven has been arrested and his trousers fell down, and Helen has fallen into a bin that she had set on fire.”

It could almost be talking about the Conservatives’ election campaign.

I’ve hurt myself laughing https://t.co/Z66sZ0sTlK — Tits McGee (@Scientits) August 9, 2024

Best thing you’ll see today.

Reform are done 😉pic.twitter.com/0aXsl4wbbO — ali (@ali__samson) August 9, 2024

I’ve been waiting for this — Sally Lindsay (@sally_lindsay) August 9, 2024

This is brilliant. Downfall is an incredible film, but it truly is the gift that keeps on giving. https://t.co/yuNCGa9SNu — Simon Hodder-Williams (@hodder44) August 9, 2024

Seriously. Read every bit of these brilliant subtitles! https://t.co/5t9nTIat9G — JKay2021 (@Kay2021J) August 9, 2024

Omg, you know that thing where you try not to let on that you are on Twitter at work? Currently weeping with laughter at my desk and trying not to make it obvious that I am shaking with laughter. Absolutely fabulous. — Dame Sarah of the Anti-growth coalition (@mrssazhaz) August 9, 2024

That Fawlty Towers effect, when you can watch it time and again and it never loses its hilarity. — Jon Deysman #FBPE #Rejoin (@theslattern) August 9, 2024

Best version in a very long time. #FarageRiots https://t.co/5Q3Ernpi3o — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 9, 2024

Oh, this is SO clever and witty https://t.co/Tjlbe0JY6D — Fr Nicholas Elder SCP (@NicholasElder18) August 9, 2024

bless Brits! Humour gets everyone through things XD https://t.co/OhwzR9wxXf — mandy oohlala (@moohlala) August 10, 2024

