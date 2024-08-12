Entertainment riots satire

Furious Nigel Farage got the Downfall meme treatment – and it’s absolutely essential comedy viewing

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 12th, 2024

The shameful scenes of rioting that recently spread across the UK may have petered out, but the repercussions are still being felt by those who carried out the widespread racist thuggery, people who were hurt or had property damaged by them, and those who remain in fear because of the rhetoric they promoted.

While there is absolutely nothing funny about the violence and intimidation carried out by these people, some of them couldn’t have made themselves a more laughable sight if they’d been characters in a sitcom, or – perhaps more aptly – a farce.

Certain right wing elements in politics and social media either made excuses for the rioters – even after they tried to burn down two hotels with asylum seekers inside – or they helped spread dangerous imflammatory misinformation, either directly or by asking loaded questions in bad faith.

Twitter/X quickly dubbed the unrest the Farage Riots, and he wasn’t a happy bunny.

The wonderful Colin the Dachshund turned to that internet staple, Downfall, to parody the full Farage petulance. It’s a thing of beauty.

“Six drunks have taken a roundabout in Blackpool. Steven has been arrested and his trousers fell down, and Helen has fallen into a bin that she had set on fire.”

It could almost be talking about the Conservatives’ election campaign.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

If you know, you know.

