Simply 23 magnificent comebacks that all deserve a mention in the takedown hall of fame

Life comebacks

We feature no end of comebacks, takedowns, slapdowns – call them what you will! – on these pages, and most entertaining and supremely satisfying they are too. Well, most of the time.

So what better place to round up 23 of our all-time favourites that all deserve a place in the hall of fame devoted to this sort of thing (planning permission approval pending).

1. ‘Morning coffee vs morning people’

(via)

2. ‘Roasted’

(via)

3. ‘Out of this world’

(via)

4. ‘Room temperature IQ’

(via)

5. ‘Get f-cked, Farage’

(via)

6. ‘Po-Tate-O Head’

(via)

7. ‘May I use your tweets?’

(via)

8. ‘Believe what you see, not what you’re told’



(via)

9. ‘Business class’

(via)

10. ‘Google that’

(via)

11. ‘Psycho’

(via)

12. ‘Just try not being straight for a while’

(via)